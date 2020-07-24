Yes, it's hot, but I remember worse

“Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.” — George Harrison
If you’re like me, you will remember 1980 in the South as the “summer of heat.”
I was 23, in my early days of having a real job, while also planning for a late August wedding. Yes, it was hot. Back then, due to lack of funds, I used to park my car in a lot that was six blocks from where I worked.
This was before casual day had been thought up, and I would arrive every morning at the smoky municipal-bond floor with my white, starched shirt already damp, breaking someone’s rule of, “Never let them see you sweat.”
That summer, we had 37 days where the temperature rose over 100 degrees. That is second only to 1954, which had 38. But the 1980 inferno still has no rivals for pure heat, with 10 of its days boiling over 105 degrees.
May 18, 1980, became hot for the people and animals of Washington state, when the top of Mount St. Helens exploded and released an amount of energy equivalent to 27,000 Hiroshima-sized atomic bombs. The removal of the north side of St. Helens reduced the mountain’s height by about 1,300 feet. Fifty-seven people were killed along with 1,500 elk, 5,000 deer and 11 million fish.
Back in the other Washington, it was hot for many of the nation’s elected officials as the FBI continued its own version of “Let’s Make a Deal” with selected members of Congress and the Senate. Two years later, Rep. Richard Kelly, R-Fla., and many of his constituents were relieved when their convictions for bribery and conspiracy were overturned after the FBI was accused of entrapment in its Abscam sting operation. Kelly had been videotaped jamming $25,000 into his pockets.
In Boston, the prestigious marathon became hot water for the young woman who crossed the finish line first, when it soon became clear that the reason Rosie Ruiz hadn’t broken a sweat during her record-setting pace was because she had skipped about 25 miles of the 26.2-mile race.
Suddenly finding herself the most famous Rosie since George Jetson’s maid, she soon ran her newfound stardom to new lows by being arrested and briefly jailed for stealing $60,000 in cash and checks from the Manhattan real estate firm where she was employed. She spent a week in jail and was given five years’ probation.
Just 19 months later, after moving home to Florida, Ruiz again wasn’t fast enough and was arrested for arranging to sell 2 kilos of cocaine to undercover agents in Miami. Ruiz spent 23 days in jail and received two years’ probation.
In financial news, the price of silver heated up when two brothers from Texas attempted to corner the market on the precious metal. They failed miserably, but the Hunt family fortune survived.
Down in Australia, Lindy and Michael Chamberlin were on the hot seat in their trial for the murder of their baby, Azaria. But in the end, it was a dingo that was convicted.
In celebrity news, Richard Pryor’s pipe got too hot, and he discovered that smoking cocaine rather than snorting it wasn’t such a good idea.
In sports, American hockey sticks got hot in the Winter Olympics, but the summer athletes were hot under the collar when Jimmy Carter said they couldn’t go to Moscow.
In Hotlanta, Ted Turner was introducing a new, 24-hour news station, while in Los Angeles, the first of a small group of gay men were being treated for a new form of pneumonia.
But the news we got from New York City in the last month of that hottest year was the most impossible to imagine, when John Lennon surpassed J.R. Ewing as the most famous person that year to take a bullet.
