Baby Boomers, remember classmates ending oral book reports saying, “If you wanna know how this book turns out, you’ll have to read it yourself!?”
This ain’t such a book report?
Hah.
Sooo, away we go:
Who is Jeffrey K. Smith and why’d he write, “A Lingering Evil, The Unsolved Murder of Buford Lolley?”
Why is Jeffrey gonna be at the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society tomorrow?
Why are these questions appearing here?
Last, small world stuff, first.
During World War II, Dale County native Travis Smith, who’d married a Dale County lady, Lucille, in 1941, was stationed at Napier Field Army Air Corps Base.
Travis served alongside many Greatest Generation WWII patriots, including Wilbur Warren, Leon Devane and Dick Adams, all three of whom owned Enterprise businesses after World War II and for years afterward.
Adams also married a Dale County lady, in November 1944, and in January 1946, moved here when Mr. Wilbur got him a job at Peacock-Warren Motor Co. as parts manager.
In June 1958, Adams, father of one, along with Wayne Whitehead and Preston Richburg opened City Auto Sales Inc., which in January 1968, operated at 806 South Main.
Cattycornered across South Main, Mr. Devane owned/operated Sav-Way Gas Station, scene of the horrendously-brutal Buford Lolley murder on Jan. 14, 1968.
Not far from Sav-Way at the time of the murder, David Hutto and his family lived on Mill Avenue, and while several roughish characters lived nearby, the sorta-wormy, 120-pound David was likely the only teenager on his end of Mill Avenue fellow Boomers weren’t afraid to meet up with, day or night.
Hmmm.
In the ’70s, David Hutto was arrested and tried—TWICE—for Lolley’s murder.
Officially, the murder remained unsolved after the two trials … and well into the 21st Century.
Your scribe’s schoolmate/friend David Hutto (67) died a legally-exonerated, free man Feb. 11, 2016.
Backtracking, in August 1960, Jeffrey K. Smith was born into Travis Smith’s family.
Fast forward to February 2022, and noted psychiatrist/author Dr. Jeffrey K. Smith, intrigued by the Lolley murder case since his childhood spent riding Shetland ponies here, released this book, a classic, page-turning whodunit, the 17th non-fiction work he’s had published.
For us Enterprise natives hereabouts that frigid Jan. 14, 1968, this compelling book is a reminder that despite how much time has escaped, memories of that murderous tragedy 54 years ago remain vivid.
Your scribe spoke with Jeffrey frequently during his extensive research for this book, early on learning his purposes in writing it were curiosity, and giving peace of mind to older Enterprise natives and members of several families somehow impacted by the heinous crime and its aftermath.
And perhaps, Jeffrey believed he could help uncover, finally, the identity of the diabolical person(s) who fatally bludgeoned Buford Lolley for a paltry sum of money for a human life.
Sooo.
Did Jeffrey ease suffering created by this murder?
Did he solve the crime?
The answers are in this captivating book, so ease on by Pea River Society in the old Neal Logue building on South Main Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tomorrow.
Buy a copy and, uh, to find out how it turns out, read it yourself.
Jeffrey’ll autograph your copy and tell you about his next book.
It’s gonna be another doozie …