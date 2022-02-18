You'll have to read it yourself

For us Enterprise natives hereabouts that frigid Jan. 14, 1968, this compelling book is a reminder that despite how much time has escaped, memories of that murderous tragedy 54 years ago remain vivid.

Your scribe spoke with Jeffrey frequently during his extensive research for this book, early on learning his purposes in writing it were curiosity, and giving peace of mind to older Enterprise natives and members of several families somehow impacted by the heinous crime and its aftermath.

And perhaps, Jeffrey believed he could help uncover, finally, the identity of the diabolical person(s) who fatally bludgeoned Buford Lolley for a paltry sum of money for a human life.

Sooo.

Did Jeffrey ease suffering created by this murder?

Did he solve the crime?

The answers are in this captivating book, so ease on by Pea River Society in the old Neal Logue building on South Main Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. tomorrow.

Buy a copy and, uh, to find out how it turns out, read it yourself.

Jeffrey’ll autograph your copy and tell you about his next book.

It’s gonna be another doozie …