Let's keep breezin' along with Matt and Andy

The Enterprise High School Wildcats are halfway through the regular season; SEC teams each have played one game; the U.S. Open golf tournament was last week; and the Masters Toonament is in November.
This weird year makes mindful September 12, 1955, when Perry Como recorded his first long-playing album, “So Smooth,” that included “As Time Goes By” and “Breezin’ Along with the Breeze.”
Why?
Don’t know what goes on behind America’s closed doors, but in the House of Adams, the analog clock and several calendars all but shut down on/about March 16, a day when, seems like, every team sport known in these parts ceased to be … until further notice.
And we just been breezin’ along, mostly self-isolating, hoarding stuff, masking in public, watching reruns of previously live sporting events (Wake Forest vs. Elon College field hockey), and old movies/vintage TV shows.
The part about watching old TV favorites is a positive ... except for one detail of early black-and-white “Gunsmoke” episodes.
After initially opening at the Boothill Cemetery with Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) providing commentary, “Gunsmoke” lead-in scenes soon began featuring Matt slapping leather (a technical term we insiders use instead of gunfighting) with a galoot in the street.
Sometimes, Matt’s gun is strapped to his right leg, other times the leather thongs hang loose.
Also, sometimes the galoot draws/shoots first; in others they fire at the same time; and in others Matt draws/shoots first!
There are no clues which scenario is in play when the Rex Koury-written “Gunsmoke Theme Song,” a.k.a. “Boothill,” starts.
Matt always wins the shootout.
On some channel(s), “The Andy Griffith Show” follows “Gunsmoke” and throughout its early black-and-white episodes, screened countless times, it’s nigh impossible to breeze by one without taking the bait, stopping to watch until that day’s offerings end with a sigh in the Big Moroccan Theater.
The late Bob McMillan, EHS band director from 1958-73, must’ve been a “Gunsmoke” and “Andy Griffith” fan. We played theme songs from both American classics more than once in the 51 different halftime shows we performed during the 1963-67 football seasons.
That’s not completely true.
Andy’s theme song, “The Fishin’ Hole,” was medleyed with the theme from “Hennesey,” starring Jackie Cooper as Lt. Chick Hennesey, a U.S. Navy doctor, during the 1959-62 TV seasons.
“Andy” originally aired from 1960-68, when haircuts were $1.75 in Floyd’s Barbershop, where it was most always February on the wall calendar by the front door.
“Gunsmoke” originally aired from 1955-75, a span in which some history was made, even on the 27th of September.
On this date in 1956, Babe Didrikson Zaharias, by many measurements America’s greatest 20th Century all-round athlete, died of colon cancer at age 45.
Babe won 10 LPGA major golf tournaments, Olympic gold medals in the 80-meter hurdles and javelin in the 1932 Olympics, etc.
On this date in 1962, Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” was published. The nonfiction best-seller revealed the tip of the iceberg of damage caused by pesticides. The book eventually blazed a trail toward the Environmental Protection Agency that continues investigating chemical misuse to this day.
On this date in 1964, the President's Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy released its final conclusions: that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination.
Hmmm …
