Let's keep breezin' along with Matt and Andy

Sometimes, Matt’s gun is strapped to his right leg, other times the leather thongs hang loose.

Also, sometimes the galoot draws/shoots first; in others they fire at the same time; and in others Matt draws/shoots first!

There are no clues which scenario is in play when the Rex Koury-written “Gunsmoke Theme Song,” a.k.a. “Boothill,” starts.

Matt always wins the shootout.

On some channel(s), “The Andy Griffith Show” follows “Gunsmoke” and throughout its early black-and-white episodes, screened countless times, it’s nigh impossible to breeze by one without taking the bait, stopping to watch until that day’s offerings end with a sigh in the Big Moroccan Theater.

The late Bob McMillan, EHS band director from 1958-73, must’ve been a “Gunsmoke” and “Andy Griffith” fan. We played theme songs from both American classics more than once in the 51 different halftime shows we performed during the 1963-67 football seasons.

That’s not completely true.

Andy’s theme song, “The Fishin’ Hole,” was medleyed with the theme from “Hennesey,” starring Jackie Cooper as Lt. Chick Hennesey, a U.S. Navy doctor, during the 1959-62 TV seasons.