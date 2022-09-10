The passing of a longtime friend hurts

Nell Adams was right forever ago.

Stay tuned.

The Enterprise “Peanut Capital of the World,” “Home of the World Famous Boll Weevil Monument” we early-crop Baby Boomers blossomed into was mostly unlike 2022’s “City of Progress.”

The U.S. Census of the 1950’s revealed 7,288 fine folks hereabouts. Shortly, there’ll be 30,000 Enterprise residents.

Horrors on Boll Weevil Circle.

Sooo, when we started first grade, we knew everyone our age?

No way.

Three elementary schools lived here in 1956: City School, Carroll Street and Hillcrest.

Entering first-grade, City Schoolers immediately disliked our upstart Hillcrest counterparts, manifesting in year-end, fifth-grade softball tournaments, won by those of us residing left of the railroad tracks.

Rob Conner, Enterprise High School’s 1967 class, took all of first/half of second grade at City School before being kidnapped by wily Hillcrest operatives, said CS always won because we’d only play by “City School Rules.”

Rules is rules!

Rob was right.

Readers thinking today’s words are about Rob are, too.

Where’d we meet?

Rob attended First Baptist; your scribe, First Methodist.

Didn’t meet there, as evidenced by unmentionable shared escapades.

Wasn’t on second-grade Elba train excursions; Rob was a grade ahead.

Cub Scouts?

Little League?

Can’t remember.

Certainly, in 1961, when Rob and The Hillcresters escaped to Enterprise Junior High for seventh grade, City Schoolers arrived for sixth, we really became friends in the gym’s classroom, under the stank eye of the late Bob McMillan, EHS band director not remembered for tender-heartedness who, somehow, taught us to toodle saxophones.

Rob played tenor; your scribe tried alto.

In Summer 1963, we were elected to the Wildcat Marching Band to entertain the masses, playing “Dixie,” “In the Mood,” etc.

Two years later, Rob (No. 86) took up football his junior/senior years; his athleticism was underused during consecutive 9-1 seasons.

Wildcats forever.

Despite Rob’s living in Birmingham, we texted/talked Friday nights before/during/after Enterprise football games.

Backtracking, in junior high, Rob began selling your scribe his textbooks, with insightful penciled thoughts, numerous fly carcasses and nosebleed remnants … sometimes in margins.

Sorta boring when Alabama began furnishing textbooks.

We saxophoners forever shared interests in professional wrestling, frog legs, fun, oysters, “old Indian tricks,” Bandy’s dressin’, “Joe Cool,” hearses, and vintage movies/TV shows, especially those starring Broderick Crawford.

Crawford, Dan Mathews on “Highway Patrol,” then/now/forever is our guy.

“10-4.”

Genuine friendship.

Swapped texts LATE nightly.

We shared passion for official Boomer music, notably Drifters and Tams, once co-owned an 8-track recorder, stopwatch and precious time to create party mixes years before they were invented.

Once in Westgate’s House of Music, an over-zealous/neophyte salesman tried selling Rob the latest audio craze: direct-drive turntable, quadraphonic receiver and four speakers, producing early surround sound.

Rob patiently explained he was buying a stereo—two speakers—for anatomical reasons, “When I grow two more ears, I’ll get the quadrophonic dealie, Sport.”

Rob recently bought a new stereo system and briefly enjoyed it while fighting numerous health demons winning every battle against him.

Rob’s struggles made his lifelong, sax-playing friend cry/hurt.

Now, gotta hunt a way to heed Mother’s advice:

“Sometimes, you have to laugh to keep from crying.”

Rob entered hospice care August 31, then died September 2, at 5 p.m.

His memorial service is Tuesday in Birmingham.

Rob, as Mathews said on “Highway Patrol,”

“21-50 By” …