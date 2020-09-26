We must work together to help prevent suicide

Each September, National Suicide Prevention Month is recognized as we draw attention to the causes, warning signs, and treatment options for those affected by this tragedy.

You may think to yourself that this annual campaign is certainly important, but how does it impact you? The truth is, we can all help to reduce and prevent suicide.

As you know, the Second District is home to thousands of veterans. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 20 veterans die by suicide every day – a rate of 1.5 times higher than non-veteran adults.

I have spent my tenure in Congress fighting for better care of our veterans and sponsoring legislation to address these significant issues. We cannot allow suicide rates to be just a number. We must do what we can to ensure we are all educated on this crisis in order to help prevent it.

Here are some ways in which you can do your part to assist with suicide prevention:

Know the risk factors. A number of factors can point to someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts including anxiety, alcohol or substance abuse, hopelessness, self-isolation, impulsive or aggressive tendencies, loss of relationships, family history of suicide, and more.