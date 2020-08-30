Padgett - Renfroe Wedding

Annsley Padgett and Taylor Renfroe were united in marriage Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 6 PM at Pineview Farms in Elba, Alabama, with Mart Gray officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Padgett of
Andalusia, Alabama, and Mr. and Mrs. David Haley of Elba, Alabama.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Renfroe of Troy, Alabama.
A program of wedding music was provided by Joseph
Freeman of DJ Joe Love in Enterprise, Alabama.
The bride was given in marriage by her father Kyle Padgett.
The matron of honor was Gracen Mobley of New Brockton, Alabama, High School friend of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Anna Hughes of Glenwood, Alabama,
lifetime friend of the bride; Jodie Matney of Pike Road,
Alabama, sister of the groom; Kayley McCollough of Elba, Alabama, cousin of the bride; Madison Griffin of Andalusia, Alabama, college friend of the bride; Lauren Haley of Elba, Alabama, step-sister of the bride; Adalyn O’Neal of Elba,
Alabama, cousin of the bride.
Best Man was John Renfroe, father of the groom of Troy,
Alabama. Groomsmen were Gunnar McCollough of Elba,
Alabama, cousin of the bride; Troy Ward, Banks, Alabama, friend of the groom; Cade Mobley of New Brockton, Alabama, friend of the Groom; Jacob Ketchum, Abbeville, Alabama, friend of the groom; Brian Lasiter, Kinston, Alabama, friend of the groom; Avery Padgett, Elba, Alabama, brother of the bride.
Ring Bearers were Hudson and Brooks Matney, nephews of the groom. Signage was by Jack Padgett, brother of the bride. Bell Ringer was Drake Padgett, brother of the bride.
Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents and other family members hosted a reception at Pineview Farms in Elba,
Alabama.
The groom’s parents and other family members hosted a
rehearsal dinner, also at Pineview Farms.
The couple’s original honeymoon plans to Jamaica were sidelined until their one-year anniversary due to COVID-19. As plan B, they spent a few days at Panama City Beach and a few days at Lake Guntersville.
Currently they reside in Elba. The bride is continuing her
studies at Troy University where she is registered as a senior, and the groom continues to work as a Forestry Consultant for Barbour County.
