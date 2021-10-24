Phipps, Griffin Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Brett Phipps, (Dee Dee) are pleased to

announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hannah Blair

Phipps to Zachary Warren Griffin, son of Mr. and Mrs. David

Griffin (Wendy).

Hannah is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Schmidt (Linda) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Virginia Phipps of Marion, Arkansas and the late Mr. Tom Phipps.

Zachary is the grandson of Mr. Don Griffin of Enterprise, Alabama and the late Yvonne Griffin, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Free (Brenda) of Enterprise, Alabama and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Warren (Bettianne) of Ebro, Florida.

Zachary and Hannah met at the University of Alabama where they both graduated in 2018.

Zachary is currently working for the US Army Corps of Engineers as a Structural Engineer.

Hannah is in her final year of Dental School at UTHSC in Memphis, Tennessee.

The ceremony will take place on October 30, 2021 in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

For additional information and pictures, you can go to