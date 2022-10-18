 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pilot Clubs recognized on anniversary by Enterprise Mayor Cooper

Pilot CLubs recognized on anniversary

With Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, seated center, are Luncheon Pilot Club members, from left, Bonnie Gilmore, Jacque Hawkins, Fran Walters, Linda Peterson, and LPCE President Brandy Woodham.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Pilot International was formed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women in Macon, Georgia, in 1921 and since has expanded to include men and women from all walks of life.

Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper, Sr., recognized the civic club by proclaiming Oct. 18 as Pilot International and Pilot International Founders Fund Day in the city of Enterprise with a proclamation signing.

With Cooper at the proclamation signing were Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise President Brandy Woodham and members Bonnie Gilmore, Jacque Hawkins, Fran Walters, and Linda Peterson.

“I find it is fitting that the achievements and contributions of this worthwhile organization, its clubs and members be recognized on their anniversary,” Cooper said. “Pilot Club members internationally continue to make a difference in their communities as they work toward their vision of a world where all are valued, they continue to volunteer and serve through their charge to’ Do More, Care More, and Be More’.”

