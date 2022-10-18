Pilot Clubs recognized on anniversary by Enterprise Mayor Cooper

Pilot International was formed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women in Macon, Georgia, in 1921 and since has expanded to include men and women from all walks of life.

“I find it is fitting that the achievements and contributions of this worthwhile organization, its clubs and members be recognized on their anniversary,” Cooper said. “Pilot Club members internationally continue to make a difference in their communities as they work toward their vision of a world where all are valued, they continue to volunteer and serve through their charge to’ Do More, Care More, and Be More’.”