Plans for Imagination Library move forward

Plans to bring the Imagination Library to Coffee County are moving forward, according to Judy Penuel.

“It’s an amazing program and I am so excited to be part of bringing here.”

Penuel is the Imagination Library of Coffee County coordinator and the person leading the charge to raise the $15,000 required before the program, which provides free books for children up to the age of five, can begin registering children.

The early childhood reading program was started for children in her home county in East Tennessee in 1995 by legendary singer and songwriter Dolly Parton as a tribute to her father, who was unable to read or write, Penuel said. “Dolly understood how debilitating it was on him as he went through life.

“Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month,” she said. “The idea of the program is to get a free book delivered to every child, up to the age of five.”

The program is in communities throughout the United States and in Canada, Australia, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. “The program has grown to the point that there are over two million books a month delivered to two million children worldwide,” she said. “There are more than 40 affiliate programs in the state of Alabama.”

The Imagination Library was adopted by the state of Tennessee in 2004 and has gone on to be adopted by several states as a state project, Penuel said.

Penuel said she had worked with Parton when the program was started in 1995 and has seen first-hand the positive results. “Statistics show that children who have participated in the Imagination Library have scored 29 percent higher when they went into school, up through third grade,” she said.

There are 3,200 children in the eligible age group in Coffee County, 2,500 of that number live in the city of Enterprise, Penuel said, adding that a group of volunteers in Coffee County are working with her to raise the $15,000 required before actual registration of the children can begin. Some $2,000 has been raise to date. The funds will be administered through the Central Alabama Community Foundation, a nonprofit philanthropic organization.

The Imagination Library of Coffee County has partnerships with the Enterprise and Elba public libraries to help educate families about the benefits of the free books program. “The program aligns with the schools’ compliance with the Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019,” she said.

The Dolly Parton Foundation provides the infrastructure for the age-appropriate book selection and distribution. The books are available in Spanish, Braille and audio versions. “What we have to do on the local level is to support the program,” Penuel said. “It’s been found that its best to build an endowment program so the program can continue for perpetuity, and we are working towards with a five-year plan, but our immediate goal is to raise the $15,000 to start the program in Coffee County.”

For more information contact Penuel at judy@readcoffeecounty.org or (877) 323-8663.