‘Positive attitude helps weather Parkinson’s’ Palo says

Mary Palo believes that a sense of humor and a positive attitude are important for weathering tough times. She should know – she has been dealing with a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis for several years, and suggests that being able to laugh has helped her get through the everyday trials of Parkinson’s.

Palo spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group that she leads here.

Parkinson’s is a neuro-degenerative disease of the brain, and it affects every person differently, according to Palo. Some may experience drooping eyelids, tremors in hands or legs, vivid dreams, a shuffling gait, hallucinations, loss of balance, or loss of sense of smell. Over one million people in the U.S. have Parkinson’s, and the clinic at UAB sees over 5,000 patients a year.

There is no Parkinson’s specialist in the local area, so patients must travel to Montgomery, Birmingham, or out of state to be treated. One goal of the support group is to be able to bring a Parkinson’s specialist to the area.

The disease also affects men more than women – men are 50 percent more likely to have Parkinson’s than women. It also does not affect only the elderly – some are diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s as young as age 40. Actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed at 39. Treatment may range from a cocktail of medications (which have their own side effects) to physical therapy to deep brain stimulation.

Palo said while Parkinson’s does take over your life, it is not a death sentence. Patients and caregivers have to adapt to a “new normal” and should learn as much as they can about their condition and treatment options available. She recommended keeping a log or diary of daily activities and note any physical, mental, or emotional changes. These changes should be reported to the patient’s doctor. Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers must learn to become their own health care advocates.

This is one way the support group can help, Palo said. Both Parkinson’s patients and caregivers are welcome. At the monthly meetings, the group members share their experiences and discuss what topics would be of most help to them. At some meetings, guest speakers address these topics, ranging from new medications and treatments, to speech therapy, to exercises that can be done at home. Palo wants local Parkinson’s patients to know they are not alone and that help is available through the support group.

Palo recommended a few websites that have valuable information for Parkinson’s patients: The American Parkinson’s Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org; and, the Davis Phinney foundation at www.davisphinneyfoundation.org; the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaelfox.org.

The Enterprise Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets on the third Saturday of the month at Shane’s BBQ in Northpointe Center at 11 a.m. For information about the meetings, contact the group at parkinsonsgroupenterprise@gmail.com.