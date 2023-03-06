The 20th anniversary of the fundraising ball held at the historic Rawls Hotel here Jan. 28 marked two significant “firsts,” according to Bill Brooks, who has served as president of the SOS Animal Shelter board of directors for two decades and is co-chairman of the annual event.

Known for 19 years as the Rawls Ball, the annual fundraiser returned to the historic Rawls Hotel on Main Street from a two-year COVID-related move to the Enterprise Country Club with a new name to better reflect its purpose.

This year’s ball was named the Rawls/Paws Ball for the first time, Brooks said. “And the donation this year to SOS Animal Shelter was $13,850, the largest in the ball’s 20-year history.”

Lee Ann Capps, director of communications and corporate recruiter for Navigator Development Group, served with Brooks as co-chairs of the event titled the “Black and White Masquerade Ball.” Gala-goers were asked to wear black or white attire with the exception of their masquerade masks, which were all the glitz and glamour the wearer wanted, Capps said.

The inaugural Rawls Ball, in this century, was a celebration of the hotel turning 100 in 2003, Capps said. Navigator Development Group is based in the Rawls Hotel and Capps was tasked as organizer of the centennial event.

“Its purpose was to celebrate the hotel’s role as a vital part of our community’s past and future,” Capps said. “Because we planned the centennial ball as a ‘one-and-done’ event, we decided to donate any proceeds to a charity.”

When the decision was made to continue the ball, organizers decided to continue donating any proceeds to area charities. The SOS Animal Shelter was the designated beneficiary in 2005. “We contacted SOS, which we knew was a no-kill shelter here that doesn’t receive any outside funding,” Smith said.

Capps said Brooks and his team of volunteers got to work promoting the Rawls Ball ticket sales. “With their support, we had the largest attendance at the Rawls Ball that year,” she said. “SOS, which was founded in 1981, provides such a great service to the area so the committee voted to make them our permanent charity.”

The ball has an all-volunteer steering committee with the common goal of raising the most money for the shelter possible so each person donates their time and talents, Capps said. “We have a lot of creative people on this committee.”

Capps said that will COVID constraints, the fundraiser was moved to a venue that allowed for outside space and was large enough for social distancing, but with this year being the ball’s 20th anniversary, the decision was made to return home.

Built in 1903, the two-story brick building on Main Street in Enterprise with the entrance facing the railroad tracks, the Rawls Hotel was constructed by Virginia native Japheth Rawls, who was in the turpentine business and had moved to Enterprise in search of new pine forests.

The hotel was first named the McGee Hotel after the general manger James Henry McGee. He and his family lived in the hotel,” Capps said. “It eventually became the Hotel Rawls.”

In 1928 a third floor was added but with the decline of the passenger trains the hotel’s customers declined, the building condition deteriorated, and by 1978 was headed for demolition when Hayden Pursely bought it and spent some three years restoring the 64,000 square-foot building. It has been listed in the National Historic Register since Sept. 7, 1980. Keith Gay, owner of Development Group Inc., has owned the Rawls Building since 1999.