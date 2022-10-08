Retiree Health Fair returns to Fort Rucker Oct. 28

FORT RUCKER – Retirees and their families are invited to attend the Fort Rucker Retiree Health Fair Friday, Oct.28, from 8 a.m. until noon at Yano Hall on Fort Rucker.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID Pandemic, Lyster Army Health Clinic will host the annual health fair for the military retiree community. The health fair is part of the events held in conjunction the annual Retiree Appreciation Day hosted by the Fort Rucker Retirement Services Office.

Lyster Army Health Clinic, along with other outside agencies, will have displays to educate retirees on disease management, digestive health, physical therapy, vision health, nutrition, and other health and wellness related topics. The Retiree Health Fair will also feature several on-post agencies including the Defense Commissary Agency (DECA), Exchange, Staff Judge Advocate, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs. Participants will have educational opportunities including resources for veteran services and more. Along with health and wellness related information, participants can enjoy light refreshments and door prizes opportunities during the event.

To stay up to date on the Fort Rucker Retiree Health Fair, follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

For inquiries on booth display opportunities contact Fort Rucker MWR at (334) 255-1898.