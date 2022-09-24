Road closures approved for VA Home project construction

Portions of roadways in northwest Enterprise will soon be closed as part of construction related to the new Veterans Home.

The Enterprise City Council Tuesday night approved a request to temporarily close a portion of Hickman Road and Dozier Road, just off State Road 51.

The closures will occur on or about Sept. 26 and last at least three months, but could last longer.

“It is possible the temporary closures could expand in the future, but right now, these are roads that need to close for safety reasons associated with the Veterans Home project,” City Engineer/Public Works Director Barry Mott said at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “Eventually, it is expected that the temporary closures will become permanent at some point in the future.”

Barricades will be put up on both sides of the roads, along with signage to alert drivers to the closures.

The Command Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins Veterans Home will be the fifth veterans home in the state. The long-term, state of the art facility will house 175 residents and is expected to open in 2023.