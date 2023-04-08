The Republican Women of Coffee County completed their Enterprise Day of Service project by delivering 220 Easter bunny bags to the residents of Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation and Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers.

The first stage of this project was raising money to cover the costs of the bunny bags at the March 2023 RWCC meeting. Then, 12 RWCC members met at the Enterprise Country Club to pack the bunny bags with fruit and cracker snack bags, sugar-free candy, lip balm, hand lotion, and a bookmark.

RWCC has participated in the Enterprise Day of Service for many years, and this is the third year they have delivered Easter bags to the Enterprise Rehab Center. “This ongoing project began when nursing homes were closed to visitors due to COVID to let the residents know they had not been forgotten at Easter,” said RWCC Member Johnna Roberts.

RWCC included the Elba Nursing and Rehab Center this year. The project was spearheaded by RWCC Caring for America Chairperson Linda Baiz, Roberts said.

RWCC meets the third Wednesday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club. Social time begins at 11 am, an optional $12 buffet opens at 11:30, and the program starts at noon. For more information, contact RWCC President Robin Foy at (334) 389-4410.