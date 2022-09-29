 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shool Employees, Student of the Month honored at EBOE

  • Updated
  • 0

Each month one of the schools in the Enterprise City School System is asked to name an Employee, Student, and Support Person of the Month to be honored at the Enterprise Board of Education meeting. Those introduced and recognized for their achievements by Pinedale Elementary School Principal Trey Mims at the Sept. 27 EBOE meeting were PES fifth-grade teacher Craig Demby, Employee of the Month; PES kindergartener Josadac Camara, Student of the Month; and PES Classroom Aide LeeAnn Turman, Support Person of the Month.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Brockton beats Dauphin

New Brockton beats Dauphin

In a rematch of a game played in New Brockton, Dauphin Junior High School hosted New Brockton Middle School in seventh grade football Thursday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert