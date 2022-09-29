Shool Employees, Student of the Month honored at EBOE

Each month one of the schools in the Enterprise City School System is asked to name an Employee, Student, and Support Person of the Month to be honored at the Enterprise Board of Education meeting. Those introduced and recognized for their achievements by Pinedale Elementary School Principal Trey Mims at the Sept. 27 EBOE meeting were PES fifth-grade teacher Craig Demby, Employee of the Month; PES kindergartener Josadac Camara, Student of the Month; and PES Classroom Aide LeeAnn Turman, Support Person of the Month.