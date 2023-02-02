Eleven sophomores and eight freshmen form the second Enterprise State Community College softball team for coach Clair Goodson, who led the Weevil Women to the state playoffs last season.

Sophomores are Shelby Allen, Newton; Kyleigh Coin, Enterprise; Lexie Glover, Ashford; Jewels Gonzalez, Dothan; Bailey Jenkins, Monticello, Florida; Sarah Beth Long, Kinston; Emily Mitchell, Opp; Maddie Smith, Luverne; Emily Suchan, Spring Hill, Florida; Rayleigh Thagard, Dothan; and Zoe Veres, Dadeville.

Freshmen looking for playing time are Zoe Batton, Panama City; Allie Busbee, Gardendale; Kara Cox, Wicksburg; Maggie Furr, Andalusia; Abbi Hattway, Straughn; Brooklyn O’Neal, Eastpoint, Florida; Aurlee Perkins, Sneads, Florida; and Jeci Taylor, Highland Home.

Frankie Bowling, Dothan, is the team’s manager.

Thirteen players are expected to play multiple positions this season; Furr, Hattway, Perkins and Smith are expected to pitch.

The Weevil Women opened their season at Andrew College Wednesday and are scheduled to play their first home game at their revamped field and seating area Friday against Abraham Baldwin; doubleheader action is slated to get underway at noon, weather permitting.

The Weevils travel to Gulf Coast Saturday.