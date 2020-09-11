2020 football schedules aren't chiseled in stone

This year is proof positive that printed athletic schedules can be as useless as side saddles on boar hogs.
Provided we come out the other end of this coronavirus, sportswriters, fans and historians a century from now will have many questions about 2020.
Questions they’ll consider will be such as “What do you mean the Indy 500 was in August, the Masters in November and the NBA almost had two seasons going on at the same time?”
One question won’t be “When did Enterprise High School and Davidson play football in 2020?”
That answer is September 11, that, says here, is tonight.
But the schedule listed the game at EHS … when it’s ultimately at Mobile’s Hornet Field (Baker High School) due to coronavirus worries.
The Wildcats and Davidson’s Warriors have met five times since Nov. 1, 1968, when Enterprise lost the first of three setbacks against two wins vs. the 7A Region 1 Mobile school.
Davidson, Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Mary Montgomery, Murphy and Theodore compete in Region 1 and if readers who’ve been keeping score recall, Enterprise has faced Alma Bryant (2-0), Baker (1-0), Daphne (0-2), Fairhope (1-2), Foley (4-3), Murphy (2-3-0) and Theodore (3-3) but hasn’t played Mary Montgomery’s Vikings.
In 1968, Davidson, the first Mobile school to square off against the Wildcats, claimed a 13-7 win on the strength of a 99-yard punt return touchdown by Bobby McKinney in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium against the 5-5 EHS squad coached by Paul Terry.
McKinney went on to have a stellar career as a defensive back at Alabama.
The ’60s was a decade of transition for Enterprise as the original Peanut Capital of the World outgrew every other Wiregrass-area town but Dothan.
In 1960, the Cats beat Carroll, Samson, Elba, Valley, Opp, Hartford, Andalusia and Troy, were tied by Eufaula, and were named State Champion by The Birmingham News.
By 1970, the EHS schedule reflected a growth spurt that saw Enterprise play only Eufaula, Elba and Carroll off the 1960 slate when the Cats also played Dothan (1961), Central-Phenix City (1966), Lanier (1963), Bay High-Panama City (1967), McGill (1969) and Jeff Davis (1968).
Enterprise added Auburn to the schedule in 1969 but the two first met in 1922.
In 1980, defending Alabama 4A Champion Enterprise defeated Carroll, Dothan and the other Dothan, Northview (1978), plus Selma, Wenonah, Lanier, Carver, and Jess Lanier, took a forfeit win against Fort Walton Beach and lost to Prattville in overtime, 28-27, in the regular season.
The Cats then beat Baldwin County and Murphy in the first two playoff rounds before falling in the semifinals on iced-over Legion Field, 20-7, to Parker.
Gadsden, Tuscaloosa Co., Mosely-Panama City, J.O. Johnson, Baldwin County and Murphy were 6A Region 3 Enterprise’s non-region foes in 1990.
By 2000, non-region Bay-Panama City, Monroe County and Daleville joined Region 3 Smiths Station and Opelika on the EHS fall calendar.
In 2010, St. Paul’s-Mobile and Charles Henderson helped EHS finish 4-6.
Originally, the 2020 schedule featured a Miami outfit in addition to Carver-Montgomery and Navarre (Fla.) and 7A Region 2 opponents, Dothan, Central-Phenix City, Jeff Davis, Prattville and Smiths Station.
COVID-19 nixed the Miami game and led the Cats to pick up Early County (Ga.) to fill out a possible 10-game schedule.
Regardless, tonight it’s GO CATS!
