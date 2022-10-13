3 hours, 315 yards in combined penalties ended in a region win for Wildcats

For reasons not worth betting on, there’s a major shortage of Alabama high school football officials.

Not talkin’ about truly good striped-shirts, a breed as rare as unicorns nowadays; it’s about having enough crews to officiate varsity/jayvee/freshman/junior high games.

It seems 2022 officials are throwin’ yellow flags with vengeance, always huddling, deciding how to explain penalties to both sidelines, stadium announcers, Dumbotron/clock operators, fans, broadcasters and ink-stained wretches jotting copious notes.

Sadly, many officials nowadays are doing their best.

Must be better at their day jobs since few of ’em suffer from miss-meal colic.

Their best ain’t good enough when officials determine outcomes of games played by young’uns the age of your scribe’s granddaughter.

By pressbox-collected numbers in Dothan last week, hefty officials stepped off some 315 combined yards against Dothan’s Wolves and the team that beat ’em, 51-28, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats.

Dothan was flagged 13 times for 135 yards and EHS was penalized four times for 30 yards in the first half. Dothan had three violations totaling 25 yards and Enterprise had 13 penalties for 125 yards in the second half.

Imagine that.

Several off-setting penalties kept the game’s total below 400 yards.

Assuming all last Friday’s penalties were warranted, the time it took officials to discuss, then finally march triumphantly first one way, then another, pushed Enterprise’s fabulous win’s end to nearabout 10 p.m., almost three Central Time Zone hours to play 48 football minutes, without heat timeouts.

Friday’s officials huddled more than both teams combined but didn’t decide the game’s outcome, though certain Dothanites don’t believe it.

Fifty-one seem like the most points scored by either team in Enterprise games against Dothan’s Wolves (2019-22), Tigers (1913-2018) and Northview’s Cougars (1978-2018) in 133 battles since 1913.

Friday, Enterprise, typically undersized against 7A Region 2 teams, kept playoff hopes alive under first-year EHS head coach Ben Blackmon, who’s visited two of three hotbeds of home-cooked officiating on Enterprise’s schedule: Dothan and Phenix City.

Tonight, the Cats visit the third cauldron, Opelika.

All-time, Enterprise has faced four teams from towns beginning with “O.”

Coffee County/Enterprise holds winning records against three of ’em: 1-0 vs. Opelousas (Louisiana); 21-14-3 vs. Opp; and 57-9-3 vs. Ozark/Carroll.

Enterprise is looking to improve on its 6-15-0 record against Opelika’s Bulldogs in a series dating to the 39-20 EHS win in Opelika, Oct. 25, 1968.

If you weren’t there, you missed a rarity.

That ’68 victory is Enterprise’s ONLY win in Opelika; the Bulldogs won, 7-6, in ’92; 17-14, in ’94; 27-7, in 2001; 34-0, in ’03; 24-14, in ’05; and 24-7, in ’07.

Most recently, Opelika won, 27-24, in ‘09; 21-7, in ‘10; and 44-27, in ’15, when, uh, Ben Blackmon was Opelika’s head coach (’09-16).

Tonight’s the first scrap between the Cats and ‘Dogs since Opelika joined the big boys in 7A Region 2.

Auburn (7-0, 5-0) leads Region 2, followed by Central/Phenix City (6-2, 5-1), and Opelika (5-3, 4-2); all are playoff bound.

Prattville (5-2, 3-2), Dothan (5-3, 3-3) and Enterprise (4-3, 2-3) are playing for fourth place.

Enterprise has Jeff Davis (2-5, 1-4) and Lee/Montgomery (0-7, 0-5) left to play.

Enterprise is 1-1 on the road this year; Opelika is 3-1 at home.

After last week’s 51-28 road win, don’t be surprised tonight when the Cats improve to 2-1 a’travelin’...