A big game ... with bigger and bigger opponents

Much has happened in Enterprise High School football in better than a half century since Clark Manwaring became the first of his kind to line up against the Wildcats.

Wonder if in another 50+ years some Enterprise fan asks another, “Remember back in 2020 when Central-Phenix City’s Brandon Golden and My’kai Simpson were likely the first of their kind to square off against the Cats?”

In this era of insensitive comments, what are their kinds?

Manwaring of Opp was likely the first 300-pound lineman with his weight listed in game programs to play against the Cats.

Recently, Central High School had the nerve and audacity to put uniform No. 78 on Golden, a 400-pound senior behemoth who stands 6-foot-6” on a bad day and qualifies to wear triple-digits.

Simpson stands 5-10, is a sophomore wearing No. 99. He also weighs 400 but that may be rounded down.

Somebody said neither of these guys likes to eat on an empty stomach.

None of that bears any importance tonight when the Prattville Lions come a’callin’ in Wildcat Stadium, COVID-19 permitting.