A big game ... with bigger and bigger opponents

Much has happened in Enterprise High School football in better than a half century since Clark Manwaring became the first of his kind to line up against the Wildcats.
Wonder if in another 50+ years some Enterprise fan asks another, “Remember back in 2020 when Central-Phenix City’s Brandon Golden and My’kai Simpson were likely the first of their kind to square off against the Cats?”
In this era of insensitive comments, what are their kinds?
Manwaring of Opp was likely the first 300-pound lineman with his weight listed in game programs to play against the Cats.
Recently, Central High School had the nerve and audacity to put uniform No. 78 on Golden, a 400-pound senior behemoth who stands 6-foot-6” on a bad day and qualifies to wear triple-digits.
Simpson stands 5-10, is a sophomore wearing No. 99. He also weighs 400 but that may be rounded down.
Somebody said neither of these guys likes to eat on an empty stomach.
None of that bears any importance tonight when the Prattville Lions come a’callin’ in Wildcat Stadium, COVID-19 permitting.
Enterprise and Prattville became an intense rivalry in the ’70s and ’80s, when both teams were in the state championship conversation almost annually, but the series started in 1948 and stands 15-15-0.
Periodically, the saga of the late Billy Murdoch’s first start for then-Coffee County High School’s Wildcats for a game in Prattville needs re-telling
Billy’s older brother Charles was the running back Billy aspired to be and Billy later admitted he’d have done most any/everything necessary to become a starter.
Sooo, it came to pass in 1948, Billy’s first start was to be in Prattville.
The Wildcats, then coached by future Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer Russell Taylor, ate their pre-game meal en route to their date with the Lions, according to the AHSAA historic website on Sunday, Sept. 9, 1948; the meal was breakfast Taylor ordered for all.
When the server put the plate with sunny-side up eggs in front of him, Murdoch winced and went to nibbling toast until he could get Taylor’s attention.
“Coach, I don’t like my eggs cooked like this,” Murdoch declared quietly.
“You’ll like them if you plan on starting today,” Taylor explained.
Billy was to enjoy sunny side ups the remainder of his long life.
Like Manwaring and Golden, Murdoch ain’t facing or playing for Enterprise when Prattville’s Lions (4-2, 2-1) roar into town tonight for the 2020 chapter of the aging rivalry.
Comparison time:
In the 1967 season, when your scribe was a senior, the Wildcats didn’t play Prattville but we were 6-4 with losses to Bay High, Central-Phenix City, Dothan and horrors, Carroll.
The 2020 Cats don’t play Bay, lost to Central two games ago but BEAT Dothan and Carroll convincingly.
As Meatloaf sang on his 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” album: “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”
Tonight, you blue-clads, beating Prattville will produce fond memories when you’re in your 70s but in the meantime, it’ll give you two 7A Region 2 wins this season and a 5-1, 2-1 record with three Region 2 games remaining.
If “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” five out of six (region wins) must be good.
Finally, especially because tonight is homecoming,
Go Cats …
