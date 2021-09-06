A second look at Enterprise's 48-14 victory over the Wolves

Penalties were frequent the rest of the period and the score remained unchanged until 8:06 remained in the second quarter when Amare Griffin scored the first of his three TDs on a 1-yard run that capped a 7-play, 40-yard drive.

Pickard’s PAT doubled the EHS lead to 14-0, but not for long.

Dothan’s offense came alive, marched 56 yards in 8 plays and scored half its points on a 2-yard run by Raymon Blackmon and the PAT by William McCarthy with 4:55 left in the first half and the score 14-7.

That was as close as the Wolves would get the rest of the way as the Cats used three plays to answer the bell.

Mykel Johnson dashed 54 yards for the first of his three TDs on the night with 3:18 left before intermission. Pickard’s PAT increased the EHS lead to 21-7, where it remained until the 9:44 mark of the third period when Griffin exploded for a 38-yard touchdown run.

Pickard’s PAT increased the EHS lead to 28-7 for a little more than three minutes.

After EHS defenders forced a 19-yard DHS punt, the Cats used three plays to cover 51 yards; the touchdown was a 32-yard burst by Johnson with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Pickard’s PAT made the score 35-7.