Abbeville shuts out ailing Zion Chapel

A very young Zion Chapel football team got even younger due to injuries suffered in its 38-0 loss to Abbeville at Bates Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Whit Wilkerson suffered what it believed to be an ACL tear. Standout running back Brockston Bragg slid into the quarterback role for the Rebels.

“We’re extremely thin at the skill positions already,” Rebels head coach Randy Bryant said Saturday. “Now that has further amplified that problem.”

The visiting Yellow Jackets (3-0) hurt Zion Chapel with consecutive one-play drives for touchdowns in the first half.

“Abbeville’s a very talented, well-coached team with a lot of senior guys. Really experienced,” Bryant said. “We played a lot of eighth and ninth graders again last night. Before the game we had four two-way starters out. Then we lost our quarterback and we also lost our left tackle who also starts on the defensive line for us, Paden Boothe.

“We’re down at least six starters and most of those play both ways except for the quarterback. We’re not doing very well right now. … We’re going to coach our tails off and see if we can get the kids we have available to play to the best of their ability.”

The Rebels (0-2) play at Elba this Friday night.

The coach noted Abbeville’s big plays hurt his defense.

“They’re an explosive team,” he said. “We just made too many critical errors when it came to being where you’re supposed to be and doing the job you’re supposed to do.”

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.