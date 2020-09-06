 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abbeville shuts out ailing Zion Chapel
0 comments

Abbeville shuts out ailing Zion Chapel

Only $5 for 5 months

A very young Zion Chapel football team got even younger due to injuries suffered in its 38-0 loss to Abbeville at Bates Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Whit Wilkerson suffered what it believed to be an ACL tear. Standout running back Brockston Bragg slid into the quarterback role for the Rebels.

“We’re extremely thin at the skill positions already,” Rebels head coach Randy Bryant said Saturday. “Now that has further amplified that problem.”

The visiting Yellow Jackets (3-0) hurt Zion Chapel with consecutive one-play drives for touchdowns in the first half.

“Abbeville’s a very talented, well-coached team with a lot of senior guys. Really experienced,” Bryant said. “We played a lot of eighth and ninth graders again last night. Before the game we had four two-way starters out. Then we lost our quarterback and we also lost our left tackle who also starts on the defensive line for us, Paden Boothe.

“We’re down at least six starters and most of those play both ways except for the quarterback. We’re not doing very well right now. … We’re going to coach our tails off and see if we can get the kids we have available to play to the best of their ability.”

The Rebels (0-2) play at Elba this Friday night.

The coach noted Abbeville’s big plays hurt his defense.

“They’re an explosive team,” he said. “We just made too many critical errors when it came to being where you’re supposed to be and doing the job you’re supposed to do.”

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cats pull away from Wolves
Sports

Cats pull away from Wolves

The team name may change at Dothan and the cast of characters might be different, but Enterprise winning at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium remaine…

Sports

Dauphin drops opener to CHMS

The 2020 Dauphin Junior High eighth-grade football team didn’t get its first win of the season under new head coach Brendan Dow Thursday in Tr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Enterprise boys, girls win area championships over Northview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert