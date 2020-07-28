Aces' run at World Series comes up just short

Enterprise’s run through the losers’ bracket ended Tuesday with a loss to the last undefeated team remaining in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series at Guntersville.

The Aces, who dropped their first game here on Saturday, won three elimination games before falling to Southland, Louisiana, 10-6, in Tuesday’s second semifinal game.

Southland advanced to play Kosciusko, Mississippi, in the finals Tuesday night. Mississippi could force an if-necessary game that would be played Wednesday morning.

Enterprise stormed back after its first-round loss to Hernando County, Fla., and defeated North Charleston, S.C., 5-1, host Guntersville 16-1, Portland, Tenn., 6-5, before losing to the Louisiana state champs.

Will Powell almost single-handedly kept Enterprise in the final game. He went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, a solo homer and two doubles. He drove in five of the Aces’ six runs to highlight a tremendous week at the plate.

In the five World Series games, Powell was 12-for-16 with four doubles and two homers with eight runs scored and seven RBIs.

In Enterprise’s other games:

Monday

Enterprise 6, Tennessee 5: The Aces held off a late rally to advance to the semifinals.

Andrew Cashin pitched 6 1/3 innings before having to leave due to his pitch count. The Aces were up 6-1 at that point and Tennessee had a runner on first.

But a walk and an error loaded the bases — then a grand slam cleared them and pulled Portland within a run at 6-5.