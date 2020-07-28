Aces' run at World Series comes up just short

Enterprise’s run through the losers’ bracket ended Tuesday with a loss to the last undefeated team remaining in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series at Guntersville.
The Aces, who dropped their first game here on Saturday, won three elimination games before falling to Southland, Louisiana, 10-6, in Tuesday’s second semifinal game.
Southland advanced to play Kosciusko, Mississippi, in the finals Tuesday night. Mississippi could force an if-necessary game that would be played Wednesday morning.
Enterprise stormed back after its first-round loss to Hernando County, Fla., and defeated North Charleston, S.C., 5-1, host Guntersville 16-1, Portland, Tenn., 6-5, before losing to the Louisiana state champs.
Will Powell almost single-handedly kept Enterprise in the final game. He went 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, a solo homer and two doubles. He drove in five of the Aces’ six runs to highlight a tremendous week at the plate.
In the five World Series games, Powell was 12-for-16 with four doubles and two homers with eight runs scored and seven RBIs.
In Enterprise’s other games:
Monday
Enterprise 6, Tennessee 5: The Aces held off a late rally to advance to the semifinals.
Andrew Cashin pitched 6 1/3 innings before having to leave due to his pitch count. The Aces were up 6-1 at that point and Tennessee had a runner on first.
But a walk and an error loaded the bases — then a grand slam cleared them and pulled Portland within a run at 6-5.
Reliever Lane Danford entered and got a strikeout and a fly ball to end the game. Cashin had 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
John Martin Wilson continued to swing a hot bat for the Aces. He was 3-for-3 with a single, a double and a triple and scored two runs. Powell went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to help the team build a 6-1 lead through six innings.
Sunday 2
Enterprise 16, Guntersville 1: The Aces completed a Sunday sweep with a not-even-close rout of the Series host.
Powell went 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Payton Easterling hit a two-run homer and added a double. Cashin was 2-for-3, including a three-run home run.
Sunday 1
Enterprise 6, South Carolina 1: Logan Fleming pitched 6 1/3 inning and gave up one run and three hits to the prestigious program from North Charleston. Fleming struck out seven batters.
For Enterprise, Bowen Beckham went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Fleming helped himself with two hits, including a double, and two more runs batted in. Wilson had two hits with a double and drove in two runs. Tristen Bartling also had two hits and two RBIs.
Saturday
Florida 8, Enterprise 6: The Aces let an early lead slip away and missed opportunities hurt them.
Enterprise led 4-0 at one point, but the Florida state champs broke loose for seven unanswered runs and took an 8-4 lead in the final inning. The Aces scored two runs and had the bases loaded with no outs in their final at bat. Two strikeouts and a groundout ended the rally and the game.
In the third inning, Enterprise had runners on second and third with one out and didn’t score. The runner on second got picked off and a groundout ended the inning. Enterprise also loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and didn’t score.
