The purest sports story during Super Bowl LVII’s hoop-de-doo might’ve been missed by temporarily-brainwashed, tunnel-visioned sports fiends.

The entire Wildcats Sports Network, including the House of Adams, celebrates three Enterprise High School Wildcats signing football scholarships.

Belated congrats to Mykel Johnson, Troy; Tre Kemmerlin, West Florida; and Chris Foster Jr., McPherson College, for joining at least 281 other Wildcats who’ve played college ball.

Hmmm.

Thankfully, the NFL’s season ended before stories surrounding the Heinz 57 Super Bowl got weird.

Check these SBLVII headlines:

“Philly mayor 'ambivalent' about greasing poles before Super Bowl,” “The real reason NFL officials wear stripes,” “Million-Dollar Bet Has Been Placed On 1 Team to Win Super Bowl,” “(Commissioner) Roger Goodell Praised NFL Officials, and NFL World Couldn’t Stop Laughing,” “Newest Clydesdales won't be in Budweiser's Super Bowl ad, but you can watch game with them,” “Chiefs fan ruined team’s Super Bowl chances by messing with Rocky,” and “Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network after woman’s complaint.”

Elsewhere in the NFL’s broadcasting kingdom, “Terry Bradshaw Willing to Die On-Air to Boost FOX Ratings.”

Gourd head.

In other news, “Tom Brady just retired again, and no-one believes him.”

Except Gisele Bundchen.

After her “divorce from Brady was well-publicized last season, (Gisele) didn't appear to harbor resentment from the split. Quite to the contrary: As Us Weekly reported, Gisele may have guided Brady through his choice to retire.”

While re-watching the movie “Concussion,” this headline popped on the HoA computer screen: “Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement.”

“Jar of sand from beach where Brady announced retirement up for auction; bidding nears six-figures.”

And, “Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday.”

“University of Arkansas Football Fan Apologizes for Act Almost 50 Years Ago.” The miscreant, who slipped into a game without paying, wants to atone for his youthful blunder.”

Meanwhile, “Surfer Bethany Hamilton Refuses to Compete in WSL Events with Transgender Athletes.”

Gnarly.

In another controversial sport, PGA Tour member “Harry Higgs explains difficulty of playing through collapsed caddie’s group” during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.”

BTW: The caddie survived collapse.

Elsewhere, “65th Daytona 500 Sunday with 42 cars opens NASCAR’s 75th year.”

“Daniel Suarez can’t control the past.”

“NASCAR Star Kyle Busch detained for bringing gun into Mexico.”

Drat.

“MLB fans go berserk over ‘permanent’ decision on controversial extra-inning rule.”

Back to college football.

“Coach Prime” has discovered another obstacle to accompany recruiting/signing Southern high school/junior college/transfer portal players to attend the University of Colorado to occasionally play Folsom Field snow-ball.

It’s likely the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year, Ozark’s Charles Kelly, now Colorado’s defensive coordinator, can’t help Deion with everything.

To wit: The Freedom From Religion Foundation recently had a letter published, in part stating,“… constitutional concerns with new football coach Deion Sanders’ promotion of religion and potential religious coercion through the football program.”

FFRF staff attorney Christopher Line wrote that “multiple concerned Colorado residents have reached out to FFRF to report that CU’s new football coach Deion Sanders has been infusing his program with Christianity and engaging in religious exercises with players and staff members.”

These howling faultfinders must not know Deion’s 12th MAN.

And/or Colorado’s motto, “Nil sine Numine.”

CP won’t likely need Kelly’s help with this issue.

“Nil sine Numine” means “Nothing Without the Deity …