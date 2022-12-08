Adams: Changing events in sports world happen almost daily

What in the ever-widening world of sports, as Brother Dave Gardner would’ve asked, “is goin’ on hyur?” What’s happened to these lovely children?”

Here’s a retro look at some of late 2022’s passing instances:

Stanford University Band apologized for mocking BYU marital policies during a recent football halftime performance.

Bret Favre asked to be excused from lawsuits concerning fraud/theft of Mississippi welfare funds.

Jimbo Fisher fired offensive co-coordinator, even though Jimbo, known for his offensiveness, calls his own plays.

University of Florida indefinitely suspended a redshirt quarterback after the player was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on child pornography charges.

Terrell Owens videoed knocking out heckler.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Annika Hutsler removed artificial leg and drank beer from it during L.A. Lakers game.

Whittier College dropped sports programs.

Mississippi golfer bit off partner’s nose

Tom Brady would rather lose than not play.

Skunk interrupted fans watching Bucs and Browns play in Cleveland.

Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off plane by police.

Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph arrested for domestic abuse.

Antonio Brown in standoff with police.

How’s all this and so much more happening now?

Hmmm.

Excusing absolute thugs roaming America’s streets, let’s start with the budding college transfer portal catastrophe, that’s suddenly become clogged with players we used to know as young’uns who, when faced with disappointing reality even in pickup sandlot games, said, “Gimme my ball, I’m going home!”

However, in today’s college players’ defense, frequent movement seems to be the new, old-college-way at old Siwash State and elsewhere throughout post-secondary athletics.

Currently, can’t truthfully object to anyone doing whatever’s legal to improve his/her chances for immediate success, apparently the nouveau life system that’s replacing what coach Nick Saban calls “The Process.”

Decades ago, when your scribe decided to live in Enterprise, then die here, gone forever was the heartbreak of ever having to be adopted by any team not named Enterprise High School’s Wildcats.

No new mascot, “Fight Song,” school colors, alma mater, team apparel and home décor paraphernalia; no new nothing; it’s always been/will always be Wildcats, win or lose.

Ditto for the HoA’s two college faves.

Sure, some natives in every town must chase dollars, find employment where is/as is, pack up every few years yet again, restart from the get-go, from wherever, then root for whatever school employs them and/or schools their children attend.

Not finding fault with those who move from place-to-place, just glad their furniture can withstand multiple moves.

Personally, having to call someone to find out how the Wildcats fared, home/away, is simply unimaginable, but life may dictate such a situation when this old scribe gets too feeble to travel, or even hobble into Wildcat Stadium.

Years ago, WIRB’s Miss Jean Farris, drove into R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium and sat in her car to watch the Cats play.

And she wasn’t even an Enterprise native.

Hmmm.

It’s not just college players transferring, as head coaches and assistants from Old Wazoo and increasing other gotta-win-‘em-all-now-or-else schools are hunting new gridirons to roam, leaving no one to turn off the lights.

Here’s betting the carousel of already-or-soon-to-be-fired coaches when they’re applying for admission to the Saban Career Restoration Institute gotta take a number like even chilidog-eatin’ legend Jim Thompson had to do in the original 6-stool Mary’s Sandwich Shop in downtown Midland City ...