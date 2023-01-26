Adams: Sports headlines grab wrong kind of attention

“What in the World’s Come Over You,” the title of Jack Scott’s January 1960 No. 5 hit song, resounds with briefest of glimpses of January 1-21 sports headlines.

Keep Scott’s title mindful while it accompanies continuation of last week’s craziness-themed column, which ended with PETA declaring war for UGA, official mascot of the University of Georgia National Champion Bulldogs, to be retired because … well, because.

Hmmm.

We’ll continue the craziness after two good news headlines:

Enterprise High School’s Ben Blackmon to coach Alabama team in Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game.

EHS wrestlers Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Mackenzie Schultz win state titles.

Now these:

Witness testifies Fox Sports benefitted from insider information to win World Cup broadcasting rights.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in courtside altercation with Memphis Grizzlies players/fans.

Ed Reed unleashes video rant against Bethune-Cookman, claiming university won’t be “ratifying” contract.

NHL player scolded for skipping Pride event, launches debate over forced activism: “I think it's ridiculous.”

Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of Eagles playoff game.

Dillon Brooks called Shannon Sharpe a “Blogger.”

Namath says Jets can un-retire No. 12 to land Aaron Rodgers.

Giants stink in 38-7 loss.

Pac-12 fires two employees for failing to disclose $50 million overpayment.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott denies cheating accusations concerning “foreign objects” holders use lining up kicks.

Chavo Guerrero weighs in on WWE possibly being sold to Saudis.

College football player gets Popeye’s sponsorship after becoming a meme.

NHL launched “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative because majority of employees are straight, white males.

Rush Propst looks to restore name, reflects on why he’s so polarizing.

Andy Murray slams “Disrespectful” rule after not being allowed to use toilet during nearly 6-hour tennis match.

Clemson LB makes ESPN way-too-early 2023 All-American team.

Reed apologizes for slamming conditions on Bethune-Cookman campus in viral media rant.

Boxing called on to “take decisive action” after Liam Smith’s homophobic comments.

Vince McMahon settles with former referee who accused him of 1986 rape.

Once Florida-bound QB Jaden Rashada granted scholarship release amid $13m NIL dispute.

MLB fans threaten to boycott over “Robot Umpires”—"will ruin the game.”

Suspect arrested for shooting following Oklahoma high school basketball game.

Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on “shift” going away in 2023.

NFL docked Tom Brady $16,444 for his actions.

Streaker interrupts WWE WrestleMania main event.

Michigan quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss fired for computer issue.

Florida college football star, female accomplice busted for violent home invasion at luxury Orlando high rise.

Current Georgia QB Stetson Bennett won’t qualify for College Football Hall of Fame.

Democrat introduces bill to end competitive college football in California.

Spencer Strider said, “Major League” movie song, “Wild Thing,” inspired Braves number change.

Former MNF sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero admits having miscarriage during broadcast.

Reed fired by Bethune-Cookman.

NBC reportedly makes decision on Tony Dungy after controversial Tweet.

Woman files suit accusing Mike Tyson of rape in early '90s.

NFL rarely cares about vile behavior unless there’s video proof.

Braves sign .083 hitter Kevin Pillar.

Rashada reportedly planning major visit after leaving Florida.

Football world ripping Cris Collinsworth for Chiefs-Jaguars game comment.

Hmmm.

So, all y’all, “What in the World’s Come Over You?”

NFL referee Shawn Hochuli just wants everybody to shut up.

Stay tuned for more stories too heinous to mention …