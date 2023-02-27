The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team recently returned to the road after splitting a doubleheader with Calhoun State Community College on ESCC’s home-opening date.

The ensuing trip to Northwest Florida State College yielded a pair of losses, 4-1, and 8-0, even though Enterprise pitchers allowed only five hits, one a homer, two walks and registered two strikeouts in the opener.

Kyleigh Coin homered to produce ESCC’s only run; Lexie Glover doubled; and Brooklyn O’Neal and Allie Busbee added singles.

Shelby Allen doubled and singled and Coin doubled to account for all ESCC’s hits in the nightcap, while NFSC exploded for 15 hits, including four home runs and two singles, stole five bases and coaxed one walk in a six-inning game, leaving ESCC, 3-16, in 2023.

Then it happened.

The Weevil Women won a doubleheader against Southern Union Thursday, and liked winning so much they swept another pair of games, from Andrew College Monday, to improve to 7-16 with the meat of the schedule ahead.

Enterprise downed Southern Union, 6-5, 7-2, on an afternoon that saw three ESCC players have two hits apiece in the first game.

Glover homered, singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times.

Bailey Jenkins doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored once; and Allen singled twice and drove in a run.

Zoe Veres homered and had two RBIs; Busbee and Kara Cox had doubles, with Cox plating two teammates.

Coin added a hit to the winning effort and was ESCC’s pitcher of record; she allowed eight hits, two earned runs, walked three and struck out five.

In the nightcap, Cox had three of ESCC’s 10 hits, scored a run and drove in one. Allen’s two singles drove home two runs.

Glover had the loudest hit, a home run, which produced two runs, Veres doubled and Coin singled, walked and scored two runs.

Jenkins singled home a run, walked twice and scored two runs and Busbee singled and scored.

Maggie Furr went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, surrendered four hits and one earned run; Furr struck out three.

Andrew swept

Monday, the Weevils walloped Andrew College, visitors from Cuthbert, Georgia, 14-4, 8-0, in mercy-rule games.

In the first game, Rayleigh Thagard went 3-for-3, with three RBIs and two runs scored; O’Neal was 2-for-2, with two runs scored and an RBI; Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; and Cox was 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Jewelionn Gonzalez was 1-for-1 with an RBI; and Allen walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice. Coin pitched a complete, 5-inning game, surrendered three earned runs, walked six and struck out five batters.

In Monday’s nightcap, Allen had three doubles, a sacrifice and two runs scored; Cox had two singles and two runs scored; Coin had a pair of singles and two runs scored; and Sabri Weeks had a wind-hampered single, a double and two RBIs.

Jenkins had two singles and a run scored; Sara Beth Long’s double plated a run; and Busbee doubled, singled and drove in two runs.

Enterprise opens March hosting Coastal Alabama Community College-South Thursday and will play the Sun Chiefs again Saturday in Bay Minette.