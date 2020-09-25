Any Carroll-Enterprise game adds to rich history

To Whom It May Concern:
Tonight features renewal of a football rivalry ingrained in the history of both Enterprise High School’s Wildcats and Carroll High’s Eagles, a series Alabama High School Athletic Association files reveal beginning Friday, Oct. 22, 1915, in Ozark, with an 18-7 Enterprise win.
The Wildcats hold a 56-9-3 record against those bothersome Eagles in a series that withstood name changes at both schools: Carroll began as Ozark High, changed to Dale County High and eventually became Carroll.
From 1908-1953, we were Coffee County High School, before joining the Enterprise City School System and operating as Enterprise High ever since.
Regardless, it’s Enterprise vs. Ozark, and tonight’s game, the first between the Cats and Eagles since 2007, historically, should’ve come in Wildcat Stadium’s opening night in 2010.
The teams had already inaugurated two stadiums.
On Sept. 14, 1956, Ozark was the first opponent to play in Enterprise’s spanking-new Municipal Stadium on Watts Street.
Enterprise won, 20-12.
Enterprise’s home field was renamed R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium before the 1957 season to honor longtime CCHS/EHS principal.
The ’57 season opener, however, on September 13, saw the Wildcats in Ozark helping the Eagles grandly open their new home, Mathews Stadium.
Enterprise won, 27-0.
On Sept. 12, 1958, in Bates Memorial, came the abomination, a 19-7 LOSS to the Eagles, featuring Billy Knowles, who later played at Georgia, and Mickey Andrews, who played at Alabama and coached for decades.
Andrews, whose cousin Paul was an excellent EHS debater, began his coaching career at Erwin High, and made his way to Livingston University as an assistant to former EHS (1959-61) coach Morris Higginbotham and became head coach there in 1970, before moving to North Alabama in 1973.
After stops at Clemson, Florida and Arizona’s Wranglers, Andrews served as defensive coordinator at Florida State under Bobby Bowden, 1984-2001.
But back to that tragic 1958 insult in Bates, a third Eagles running back was Leslie Waller, who, in 1956, was an Elba Tiger. In ’57, Waller was an EHS Wildcat, before the move to Ozark caused by his dad’s work with Alabama Power, if memory serves.
Leslie’s brother DeWayne was in our ’68 class, but we ain’t seen him since our senior track season, so, DeWayne, if you’re reading this, phone home.
Newcomers and young’uns may hear unbelievable talk of dead chickens/other stuff being run up flag poles at both schools Thursday nights before the annual clash.
That’s not idle talk.
Ditto for stories from the era the late Bob McMillan was EHS band director (1958-73) and the late Pete Mosley was his Carroll counterpart.
Our bands did combined halftime shows annually and practiced together Thursday nights before Friday’s games.
Those precision shows became well known, so in 1965, we unashamedly, openly amalgamated in Birmingham’s Legion Field at halftime, getting The Old Gray Lady’s crowd clapping hands/stomping feet/taking names, during a Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings exhibition.
But back to tonight.
You 2020 Wildcats know this: Carroll hasn’t won a varsity football game in Enterprise since that 1958 catastrophe; there were also three earlier ties here, but no proof of another calamitous loss here vs. Carroll.
But Carroll did beat us, 28-7, our senior season (’67) in Ozark.
Just look what’s happened to us.
Guys, just so you know, the pain is apparently ENDLESS!
Go Cats …
