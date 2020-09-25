Any Carroll-Enterprise game adds to rich history

The ’57 season opener, however, on September 13, saw the Wildcats in Ozark helping the Eagles grandly open their new home, Mathews Stadium.

Enterprise won, 27-0.

On Sept. 12, 1958, in Bates Memorial, came the abomination, a 19-7 LOSS to the Eagles, featuring Billy Knowles, who later played at Georgia, and Mickey Andrews, who played at Alabama and coached for decades.

Andrews, whose cousin Paul was an excellent EHS debater, began his coaching career at Erwin High, and made his way to Livingston University as an assistant to former EHS (1959-61) coach Morris Higginbotham and became head coach there in 1970, before moving to North Alabama in 1973.

After stops at Clemson, Florida and Arizona’s Wranglers, Andrews served as defensive coordinator at Florida State under Bobby Bowden, 1984-2001.

But back to that tragic 1958 insult in Bates, a third Eagles running back was Leslie Waller, who, in 1956, was an Elba Tiger. In ’57, Waller was an EHS Wildcat, before the move to Ozark caused by his dad’s work with Alabama Power, if memory serves.

Leslie’s brother DeWayne was in our ’68 class, but we ain’t seen him since our senior track season, so, DeWayne, if you’re reading this, phone home.