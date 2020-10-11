Ariton shuts out Rebels

With the skill positions already decimated, Zion Chapel had two offensive linemen go down in a 35-0 loss to Ariton on Thursday night.

“I’ve never seen a year like this,” Rebels head coach Randy Bryant said. “It’s hard just to practice. We’re having to use 55-gallon drums to show our kids their defense.”

Zion Chapel (0-7, 0-5 2A, Region 2) had some bright spots. It moved the ball effectively on its opening possession.

“We took the football and moved it – a six-minute drive. We just couldn’t finish,” Bryant said. “Then they scored fairly quickly on a long run. We were a step away on some plays, but just couldn’t quite get there.”

Ariton’s five touchdowns were scored by five different players – Cade Webb, Landon Thrash, Isaiah Lopez, Zack Phillips and Decorey Dozier. Ariton finished with 224 yards rushing. Webb gained 96 yards on just two carries.

Purple Cats quarterback Ian Senn was 4 of 5 passing for 82 yards.

CJ McNabb had nine tackles and Jackson Baker seven to lead the Ariton defense.

Bryant said he saw some encouraging things from quarterback J.D. Finger, who was making his second start in a row.