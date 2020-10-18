Ariton wins shootout with Elba

Ariton picked up 19 yards on a carry by Jordan Smith. On fourth-and-goal from inside the 1, Senn scored on a sneak that took second and third effort to break across the goal line on the final play of the first half. The point after kick failed, but the Purple Cats took a 26-16 lead into halftime.

“The turnover there was big. That definitely put us behind,” Sieving said. “Ultimately, we’ve got to play better defensively and we just weren’t able to do that tonight.

“I give a lot of credit to Ariton. They had a great plan. You could tell they just wanted it more than we did tonight.”

The home team got the ball to start the third quarter and took full advantage. Ariton went 70 yards in six plays, capped by Senn’s 39-yard touchdown run around right end with a nice cutback to the center of the field. Senn’s PAT made it 33-16.

A special teams play kept Elba alive. Coleman blocked an Ariton punt and Peyton McCart recovered at the Ariton 21. The Tigers seized the opening and Harrison scored on third-and-goal from the 1. He also took a jet sweep flip pass from Prince around left end for the two-point conversion that cut Ariton’s lead to 33-24 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.