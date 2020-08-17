Arrington goes into wrestling hall

When former Robert E. Lee wrestling coach Jim Arrington learned he was being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Alabama Chapter, he had one question: “Are you sure?”
Arrington, now an Enterprise resident, clearly has the credentials for the honor. The Generals won two state championships, finished runners-up twice, and three times finished third as he led the renowned program from 1981 to 1995 with a three-year break in that span.
He coached multiple individual state champions, including three-time champion Scott Knight and two-time champions Mike McDade and Anthony Lewis, and the 1985 Most Valuable Wrestler Cullman Boyd.
Arrington also served as an AHSAA wrestling official from 1976 to 1996 and as the AHSAA Wrestling Director for the South-Central District. He was honored with a Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award by the Hall in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
He just never saw himself as a Hall of Famer.
“I stand on other people’s shoulders,” Arrington said. “Like the saying goes, I’m drinking from a well that I did not dig.”
To be sure, the Lee wrestling program was a power before he became the head coach. But he helped make it so by coaching Capitol Heights Junior High’s wrestling program from 1974 to the middle of the 1981 school year, when he became the Generals’ head coach.
The depth of the program was displayed when Lee won the 1984 state championship without the benefit of an individual state champion. Arrington said an amazing performance by Watkin Relf against a Trussville wrestling named Tim Minor helped clinch the Generals’ title.
“Trussville is only team that can catch us, but they’ve got to have a pin in that weight class,” Arrington recalled, getting more animated as the story unfolded. “I told him, ‘Watkin, you can’t get pinned, understand?’ They had already wrestled, like, five times that season and Tim had annihilated him. I think he pinned him three times.
“But in that match, Watkin came off his back five times. Tim got a superior decision, but he didn’t have that pin. We ended up winning the state championship in 1984 by half a point. If it hadn’t been for Watkin, we wouldn’t have won the state. We had five second-place finishers but no state champions that year.
“I told every kid, when you do a team sport, every kid has got to wrestle the very best that he can do. It’s an intensely personal sport, but you have to wrestle for the team, too. Like Watkin, Tim had beaten him time after time after time and Watkin came off his back five different times. His individual effort leads the team to the state championship. It’s a team.”
Arrington’s skills were on display again after he revived the program after it deteriorated over a three-year stint as a “club” program, during which he was not the coach.
“It got to the point where we weren’t even able to fill up half the weight classes. It was embarrassing,” the coach said. “I sat down with (Lee AD) Spence (McCracken). I said, ‘If we’re going to let those kids walk onto the mat with Lee High School on their singlets, then we need to be behind it full force.’”
McCracken reinstated Arrington as head coach in 1990. In their third season back, the Generals won the state championship. Even then, Arrington wouldn’t take the credit.
“It’s not got anything to do with me. The key thing was that even though we weren’t doing a quality program, the kids in the junior high programs, the feeder schools, they didn’t miss a lick. They kept it going,” he said.
Arrington was introduced to wrestling at Sidney Lanier High School. He said teammate Chip Nix, a 1966 state champion, taught him “how to fly” as he repeatedly threw the younger Arrington around. An injury ended his football and wrestling career in high school, but as a senior he helped start the Cloverdale Junior High wrestling program.
He attended Huntingdon College and after graduation he started teaching at Cloverdale. He moved to Capitol Heights as the varsity football and wrestling coach in 1974. He noted a key moment in his professional development came while he was still at Capitol Heights but had just been promoted to the Lee job in 1981.
“I took a trip to the Naval Academy for a week-long wrestling camp. I served as a counselor. I sat down with people who really knew what they were doing,” Arrington said. “Until that point, everything I ever learned was mat wrestling – on the mat, down on all fours with somebody on top of you or you’re on top of them.
“But they emphasized wrestling on your feet. If you can escape, that’s one point and you get two points if you take me down. If I take you down, then let you go, and take you down again, I’m up 4-1. We started spending 90 percent of our time on takedowns. When we were on the bottom we came up. When I was wrestling, my first move was a sit-out – and was still on the mat. That really changed a lot of how we saw the sport.”
The longtime Montgomery resident served as Capitol Heights principal. After retiring from public education he was principat at St. James, which established its wrestling program while he as there.
He later served as headmaster at two other schools, including Abbeville Christian.
He presently serves as vice president of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Board of Directors and is a leader of the accreditation review teams.
He and his wife, Veverly, moved to Enterprise almost seven years ago. They stay busy following their three granddaughters, Tatum, Tyler and Tindol Mitchell. Their daughter, Heather, is married to John Mitchell.
“Tatum is a senior and Tyler is a sophomore. Tindol is a third-grader,” he said. “Tatum and Tyler are in show choir. They cheered for many years. They’re on the dance line in the band. They’re involved in something or other. We love following them around.”
Their other daughter, Ashley, has two little girls and lives in Asheville, N.C.
He has been through the entire Hall of Fame process except the actual induction ceremony. Originally set for May, it was postponed until Aug. 1 due to COVID-19. It was again canceled. The 2020 will be formally inducted with the 2021 class, likely next May.
“I’ve got a trip to go to Arizona in October,” he said. “I told my wife we’ll go out there and on our return trip we’ll go through Stillwater. They put your name under the state you’re from.”
