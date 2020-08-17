Arrington goes into wrestling hall

When former Robert E. Lee wrestling coach Jim Arrington learned he was being inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Alabama Chapter, he had one question: “Are you sure?”

Arrington, now an Enterprise resident, clearly has the credentials for the honor. The Generals won two state championships, finished runners-up twice, and three times finished third as he led the renowned program from 1981 to 1995 with a three-year break in that span.

He coached multiple individual state champions, including three-time champion Scott Knight and two-time champions Mike McDade and Anthony Lewis, and the 1985 Most Valuable Wrestler Cullman Boyd.

Arrington also served as an AHSAA wrestling official from 1976 to 1996 and as the AHSAA Wrestling Director for the South-Central District. He was honored with a Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award by the Hall in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

He just never saw himself as a Hall of Famer.

“I stand on other people’s shoulders,” Arrington said. “Like the saying goes, I’m drinking from a well that I did not dig.”

To be sure, the Lee wrestling program was a power before he became the head coach. But he helped make it so by coaching Capitol Heights Junior High’s wrestling program from 1974 to the middle of the 1981 school year, when he became the Generals’ head coach.

The depth of the program was displayed when Lee won the 1984 state championship without the benefit of an individual state champion. Arrington said an amazing performance by Watkin Relf against a Trussville wrestling named Tim Minor helped clinch the Generals’ title.