Enterprise State Community College’s baseball team opened its 2022 season Monday in Mobile, splitting a doubleheader with Springhill College’s junior varsity squad.
The Boll Weevils won the day’s first game 5-4 but lost the nightcap 12-11.
Bailey Shannon drew the starting nod in Monday’s opener, pitched 1.2 innings, surrendered four earned runs off a pair of hits and three bases-on-balls; Shannon struck out two.
Carter Clark pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two hits and struck out five.
Enterprise got the most out of its hits with Caden Slappey leading the way with three hits and a run scored.
Caden Turrell homered, plated three runs and scored once. Mac Danford tripled and scored a run; and Micah McLeod singled, walked and scored a run.
Brady Peddie tripled; Carson Dunlap went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Cam Williams went 1-for-3.
Caleb Griffin, Elliott Baxter, Blake Holman and Hunter Millican split pitching chores for ESCC in the second game.
Starter Griffin pitched the first three innings, allowed one hit and one run while walking three and striking out six; and Baxter pitched two innings, allowing two hits and three runs and striking out two.
Holman also went 2.0 innings, surrendered four runs off a pair of hits and three walks; and Millican pitched 0.2 of an inning, gave up a pair of hits and three earned runs.
At the plate, the Weevils were led by Bryce Stephens who had three hits, a walk and three runs scored; Slappey went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Turrell had the game’s loudest hit, a home run, singled and scored a pair of runs. Trevor McCulley had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Cade Watson singled, scored a run and drove in two; Peddie tripled, walked twice and scored three runs; Dunlap singled, scored and drove in a run; and Danford tripled.
The Weevils played at Gulf Coast College Wednesday and will take to the road February 15 for a doubleheader against Huntingdon in Montgomery.