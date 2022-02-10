Enterprise State Community College’s baseball team opened its 2022 season Monday in Mobile, splitting a doubleheader with Springhill College’s junior varsity squad.

The Boll Weevils won the day’s first game 5-4 but lost the nightcap 12-11.

Bailey Shannon drew the starting nod in Monday’s opener, pitched 1.2 innings, surrendered four earned runs off a pair of hits and three bases-on-balls; Shannon struck out two.

Carter Clark pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two hits and struck out five.

Enterprise got the most out of its hits with Caden Slappey leading the way with three hits and a run scored.

Caden Turrell homered, plated three runs and scored once. Mac Danford tripled and scored a run; and Micah McLeod singled, walked and scored a run.

Brady Peddie tripled; Carson Dunlap went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Cam Williams went 1-for-3.

Caleb Griffin, Elliott Baxter, Blake Holman and Hunter Millican split pitching chores for ESCC in the second game.