ASA latest to adopt CoachSafely

“This program has gone above and beyond informing coaches of safety practices based on injuries, concussions, heat exhaustions, just trying to get more in-depth of being more alert on the youth during their physical activities,” Powell said.

“It’s more of an educational process (for coaches). They are signed up to watch a video, answer questions. It gives them a better understanding of what to look for when the kid complains about an injury, something’s hurting, or signs of dehydration or signs of a concussion.”

Coaches report all injuries and part of the program emphasizes that if a child needs emergency care, what to do to get the emergency care taken care of. If it’s something a parent needs to be aware of, how they can communicate with the parent.

“It’s taking it to the next level to get certified,” Powell said. “It’s an excellent program. It’s designed to cover all the Parks and Rec youth sports programs. The thing is, it’s free. It’s no cost for us to do this. Any educational information that we can pass on could help prevent long-term causes on injuries to our youth.”

Coaches including Alabama's Nick Saban and Auburn's Bruce Pearl have appeared in CoachSafely public service announcements.