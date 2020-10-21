ASA latest to adopt CoachSafely

The Alabama Soccer Association (ASA), known for having some of the most rigorous standards for coaches in the state of Alabama, has strengthened its commitment to player safety by partnering with the CoachSafely Foundation through its membership with the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) as ASA teams return to practice and competition.
As part of a comprehensive program that includes background checks for coaches and return-to-play protocols for players such as symptom monitoring and data collection, ASA coaches will be required to complete the CoachSafely online training course. The course consists of 10 video modules covering eight subject areas, including Concussions, Mental Health and Communicable and Infectious Diseases.
The course is evidence-based and peer-reviewed by the CoachSafely Foundation medical advisory board, led by Dr. James R. Andrews, and approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
By completing the course and earning their certification, ASA coaches will be better-equipped to keep their players active, healthy and safe. They'll also be in compliance with the state of Alabama's Coach Safely Act, which mandates that all coaches of children 14 and under be trained in injury recognition and prevention.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell said Alabama is the first state in the country to adopt the CoachSafely protocols. He said all Enterprise Parks & Rec programs require its coaches to be certified through the program.
“This program has gone above and beyond informing coaches of safety practices based on injuries, concussions, heat exhaustions, just trying to get more in-depth of being more alert on the youth during their physical activities,” Powell said.
“It’s more of an educational process (for coaches). They are signed up to watch a video, answer questions. It gives them a better understanding of what to look for when the kid complains about an injury, something’s hurting, or signs of dehydration or signs of a concussion.”
Coaches report all injuries and part of the program emphasizes that if a child needs emergency care, what to do to get the emergency care taken care of. If it’s something a parent needs to be aware of, how they can communicate with the parent.
“It’s taking it to the next level to get certified,” Powell said. “It’s an excellent program. It’s designed to cover all the Parks and Rec youth sports programs. The thing is, it’s free. It’s no cost for us to do this. Any educational information that we can pass on could help prevent long-term causes on injuries to our youth.”
Coaches including Alabama's Nick Saban and Auburn's Bruce Pearl have appeared in CoachSafely public service announcements.
“Our players are our No. 1 priority,” said Jennifer Pfeiffer, Executive Director of the Alabama Soccer Association. “To maintain a safe playing environment, it was a simple decision to have our coaches, managers and administrators take the CoachSafely training course. We will continue to be innovators when it comes to player safety through our partnerships with the CoachSafely Foundation and the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association.”
“The Alabama Soccer Association has sent a message to the parents of its 20,000-plus athletes that safety is a practice and not just a marketing topic,” said Jack Crowe, Founder and Chairman of the CoachSafely Foundation. “We applaud the ASA’s commitment to the health and safety of its young athletes.”
“The Alabama Soccer Association is to be commended for its dedication to its players’ health and safety,” said Natalie Norman, Executive Director of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association. “Not only is the ASA recognizing the law, but it is leading the way in raising the bar for youth sports, providing our young athletes with a safer, healthier environment. The ASA will not only be innovators when it comes to safety in Alabama but across the nation.”
Ken Rogers contributed to this report.
