Auburn defeats Cats in volleyball

Auburn defeated Enterprise in three sets on Tuesday, winning 25-14, 25-21, 25-10.
For Enterprise, Lily Rhoades had two aces and 17 digs, Kamira Cooper and Mikyla Kay had four kills each, Hannah Chang added six blocks, Sammie Neuwien had 11 assists, Heather Holtz had five assists and three digs. Yasmeen Stallworth had four digs.
In the junior varsity game, Auburn won 25-20, 25-21. Enterprise’s Sky Stracener had seven digs, Taylor Danford had four digs and three kills and Emma Warren served two aces.
The Enterprise freshmen defeated Auburn 25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Alivia Freeman had seven blocks for the Cats. Karis Snell had 10 digs, Riley Stewart added seven digs and Zoey Frizzell had four digs and four aces. Ella Little had eight aces, Riley Stewart added six aces.
Zion Chapel defeats New Brockton: The Rebels won 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20.
For New Brockton, Jaylin Vera had nine kills and 13 digs and Anna Clark added eight kills and five blocks. Shelby Hobbs had 22 digs and 12 aces. Taylor Williams had 13 digs. Justie Ellis had 26 assists and 19 aces.
Zion Chapel swept the junior varsity game 25-17, 25-13.
New Brockton won the junior high game 25-20, 22-25, 15-9.
