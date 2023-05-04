The 7A Section 2 Golf Tournament didn’t produce the results Enterprise High School boys’ golf coach Rex Bynum wanted but the Wildcats weren’t eliminated from the playoffs in the first playoff round.

“The Bridges at Tartan Pines Golf Course was the winner at the 7A Section 2 golf tournament,” Bynum said. “The course and the windy conditions led to very high scores! Jon Ed (Steed) and Gibby (Charlton) were the only Cat players to break 80, which is very unusual for us.

“Auburn played more consistently and deserved the win. I am glad we get another opportunity to play because this team can post a much better score.”

Results from the 7A Section 2 Golf Tournament played at the Bridges at Tartan Pines in Enterprise:

Auburn—314. Charlie Wilson—77, Will Stelt—78, Nathan Hong—78, Connor Jones—81, Jack Fox—81.

Enterprise—320. Jon Ed Steed—71, Gibson Charlton—78, Luke Thornton—85, Nick Cook—86, Jack Bailey—86.

Smiths Station—354, Dothan—360, Prattville—387

Enterprise individual scores: Hunter McCarty—89, Parker Trawick—90

Auburn and Enterprise advance to the Sub-State tournament next Tuesday, May 9, at Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile.

Auburn’s Prather Reaves—76 and Dothan’s Alex Broadaway—79 advance as individuals to the Sub-State as well.