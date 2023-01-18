Basketball season begins with record-breaking participation

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Basketball season is officially underway with more than 500 participants.

“This is the highest number of players we’ve ever had for this program, and we are excited for what the season holds,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Athletics Coordinator Landon Adams said.

The season, which began Jan. 2 and runs through Feb. 4, includes games on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We had to get creative this season about where games would be played because we’ve outgrown the old facility,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore said.

Games are being played at Old and New Coppinville, Dauphin Jr. High and Enterprise First United Methodist Family Life Center.

“We are thankful to the Enterprise School System and Enterprise First United Methodist Church for opening their doors for the youth in our community,” Moore said. “We would not be able to facilitate these events without their help.”

The City of Enterprise recently broke ground on a new multi-million-dollar recreation and aquatics center that when completed will include five courts that can be used for basketball and transformed for other sports like volleyball and pickleball.

“All of Parks and Rec, and the entire city for that matter, is looking forward to this new state-of-the-art facility and what it means for the future of recreational activities in Enterprise,” Moore said. “We’re looking forward to not only playing all of our games in one place but having the ability to draw in visitors and host tournaments.