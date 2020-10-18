Bears pull away from Zion Chapel

Mekhi Anglin ran for 186 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Bears’ 44-21 victory over Zion Chapel, their first of the season in seven games and first for first-year head coach Dustin Harrison.
Anglin scored on runs of 79, 52 and 12 yards.
Austin McCardle was 7-of-12 passing for 113 yards, including a 66-yard TD pass to Raymond Bryant. Brodie Morris had a 41-yard touchdown run.
Landen Richardson had three catches for 30 yards.
Defensively, Blakely Smith and Allen Jones each had five tackles. Bryant and Morris each had an interception.
For Zion Chapel (0-8, 0-6), Brockston Bragg rushed for two touchdowns and Zay Adair had one rushing TD.
The game was very competitive throughout the first half. Cottonwood grabbed momentum with two big touchdown plays, including a kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We held them on the first drive and we ran into the punter and gave them a first down,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said Saturday morning. “They scored and we scored to go up 7-6.
“They returned the kickoff and the two-point play made it 14-7. We came back and scored and tied it 14-14. We kick to them and tackle them. There’s like 29 seconds left in the first half.”
But the Bears scored on McCardle’s bomb to Raymond Bryant that gave Cottonwood a 22-14 halftime lead
“That was the needle in the balloon,” Zion Chapel’s Bryant said. “All the air went out of it. We still played hard, we made too many mistakes. We missed a couple tackles on big runs.”
The Rebels played two quarterbacks – Whit Wilkerson returned from injury and got his first start since early in the season before J.D. Finger came in.
“We’re trying to have two of them ready,” Bryant said. “We did move the ball. We got a lot of guys back this week. We’ve had the most players we’ve had in the last six weeks. It was nice. We were a little bit closer to normal. We still may get two more back in the next week.”
Zion Chapel wraps up region play this week at Geneva County.
