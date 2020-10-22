 Skip to main content
Big game draws big TV ratings
Big game draws big TV ratings

CBS Sports’ primetime college football game on Saturday, Oct. 17 between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia scored with an average of 9.611 million viewers.

That's up +3% in viewers from last year’s comparable game (Notre Dame-Georgia on 9/21/19), making it the most-watched college football game of the season on any network. It was also the most-watched program of the day on any network.

Alabama-Georgia was also the highest-rated non-NFL sporting event since the return to live sports in May, scoring a 5.3/13 HH Rating/share.

The game peaked with 12.046 Million Viewers and a 6.6/15 HH Rating/share from 9:45 to 10:00 PM, ET.

A rating is the percentage of TV sets in the country. A share is the number of TV sets that were on at the time.

