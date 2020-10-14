Big plays help Cats keep momentum

Enterprise High School football coach Rick Darlington acknowledged the Wildcats kept momentum on their side in last week’s 35-13 victory over Smiths Station.

“We’re doing some good things,” the coach allowed, before quickly adding, “there are clearly some things we need to improve on.”

Those things aren’t exotic, he said, after Enterprise’s Tuesday morning practice ahead of this Saturday’s game in Montgomery against Jeff Davis.

“The focus is always going to be on executing the details of the fundamentals of the game,” Darlington said. “It’s not about JD. It’s not about looking past that to Auburn or the playoffs. It’s about the Wildcats executing the fundamentals.

“We have to get better at the ordinary things – blocking, tackling, covering, taking care of the football, pass protection, pass rush. Those ordinary things. It’s really never about the opponent. I’ve always thought that it’s always about us.”

A game after the Wildcats lost momentum – and eventually the game – against Prattville, Enterprise did give up some plays to the Panthers in the second half but never was in danger of losing control of the contest.