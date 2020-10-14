Big plays help Cats keep momentum

Enterprise High School football coach Rick Darlington acknowledged the Wildcats kept momentum on their side in last week’s 35-13 victory over Smiths Station.
“We’re doing some good things,” the coach allowed, before quickly adding, “there are clearly some things we need to improve on.”
Those things aren’t exotic, he said, after Enterprise’s Tuesday morning practice ahead of this Saturday’s game in Montgomery against Jeff Davis.
“The focus is always going to be on executing the details of the fundamentals of the game,” Darlington said. “It’s not about JD. It’s not about looking past that to Auburn or the playoffs. It’s about the Wildcats executing the fundamentals.
“We have to get better at the ordinary things – blocking, tackling, covering, taking care of the football, pass protection, pass rush. Those ordinary things. It’s really never about the opponent. I’ve always thought that it’s always about us.”
A game after the Wildcats lost momentum – and eventually the game – against Prattville, Enterprise did give up some plays to the Panthers in the second half but never was in danger of losing control of the contest.
“We had some big plays that helped us,” the coach noted. “We ran the reverse pass (with quarterback Quentin Hayes on the receiving end) for a big first down. We had a reverse (to receiver Jared Smith) for a big first down. When they left us on field on third-and-20, instead of making us punt it we hit Josh (McCray) on a play.
“There were some things that kept momentum on our side. It didn’t swing momentum, but it kept it on our side.”
The defense bent but never broke. Outside linebacker Tanner Rogers and the Cats’ other three starting backers looked more cohesive and played well for four quarters.
“The thing with Tanner is we’re so glad he got to play this year,” the head coach said. “Last year he broke his leg in the preseason and missed the whole year. You hate that. He didn’t play last year because of that. He literally had to sit and watch the whole year.”
Freshman Keion Dunlap’s role continues to develop at running back. Dunlap scored on a 2-yard run against Smiths Station. He had 51 yards on nine carries, unofficially.
Originally slotted as a defensive back, Darlington talked about his progress.
“He came in and we knew he was a really talented guy from the junior high,” the coach said. “He was playing DB, but when he moved into the second team I thought we could use him on offense. We moved him over there and he’s been good. He’s got a good future.”
Saturday’s game against Jeff Davis at Cramton Bowl starts at 11 a.m.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
