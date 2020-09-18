Boland keeps finding the football for New Brockton

“On defense, they play really, really hard. We’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game, for sure. We’ve got to make sure we compete at a high level. With them not playing last week, I’m sure they got a good look at us.”

The Gamecocks showed a lot of progress between their first two games.

“We picked up our intensity and we competed more,” Holmes said. “If I was disappointed with anything, it was that we didn’t win the third quarter, which was scoreless. We talk about winning the third quarter and I think we had a little bit of a lull. But they responded in the fourth quarter and got after it a little better.”

The coach said the film showed plenty of areas to work on.

“We’ve got to be better in the passing game,” he said. “We hit some really big plays, which is awesome, but we’ve got to complete more balls there. I think in the run game we’ve got to stay on blocks longer and finish those blocks.

“Defensively, when everybody does what they’re supposed to it looks pretty good. But when we miss assignments it’s a big play. We just need to cut down on the missed assignments, really on both sides of the ball.”

