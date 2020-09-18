Boland keeps finding the football for New Brockton

Tra Boland probably couldn’t explain it if you asked him to, but New Brockton’s junior defensive back just always seems to be around the football.
The son of former New Brockton and Auburn University standout Todd Boland, Tra has shown an intuitive ability to find the football.
That has paid big dividends for the Gamecocks in their first two games. Boland recovered a fumble against Opp and recovered three fumbles – two on kickoffs – last week against Daleville.
“He’s all over the place,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said. “He never gets caught watching the game. A lot of people do that, they watch the game. Tra is always a participant. That’s how he practices, too. That’s how he is every day.”
Holmes likes the physicality with which Boland plays.
“He knocks the dog out of people,” the coach said. “He’s super physical. Tra is doing an outstanding job. He plays wide open every single snap. When you get players like that who can play hard every snap, they’re around the ball. He’s just always around the ball.”
New Brockton (1-1) plays at Wicksburg (3-1) on Friday night in a Class 3A, Region 2 contest.
“They’re big and physical,” Holmes said of the Panthers, who didn’t play last week after a forfeit by Northside Methodist. “They are really multiple. If it can be done on offense, they do it. They’ve shown everything from empty backfield to single wing stuff.
“On defense, they play really, really hard. We’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game, for sure. We’ve got to make sure we compete at a high level. With them not playing last week, I’m sure they got a good look at us.”
The Gamecocks showed a lot of progress between their first two games.
“We picked up our intensity and we competed more,” Holmes said. “If I was disappointed with anything, it was that we didn’t win the third quarter, which was scoreless. We talk about winning the third quarter and I think we had a little bit of a lull. But they responded in the fourth quarter and got after it a little better.”
The coach said the film showed plenty of areas to work on.
“We’ve got to be better in the passing game,” he said. “We hit some really big plays, which is awesome, but we’ve got to complete more balls there. I think in the run game we’ve got to stay on blocks longer and finish those blocks.
“Defensively, when everybody does what they’re supposed to it looks pretty good. But when we miss assignments it’s a big play. We just need to cut down on the missed assignments, really on both sides of the ball.”
