Boll Weevils lose 105-61 in state tournament

There’ll be no Cinderella story written by the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils men’s team in the Alabama Community College Conference State Basketball Tournament this season.

As the South Division’s No. 4 team, Enterprise (8-19) faced the North Division’s No. 1 squad, Shelton State, the No. 4 team in the nation, in Shelton’s Gym in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night and lost to the Bucs (27-4), 105-61.

Shelton beat Enterprise 73-69 on Dec. 2, but that’s before a mass exodus of ESCC players after first semester; the Weevils have dressed 7-8 players since January.

As usual, sophomore Jalen Gaston led the Weevils in scoring with 23 points; he also earned 5 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Brydon Whitaker netted 16 points and was the only other ESCC player in double figures.

Hayes Floyd had 7 rebounds in the loss.

“I’m frustrated by the loss,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “But I am proud of these seven guys who played as hard as they could.