Through Saturday, the vagabond Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils had not played a home baseball game in 2023, in part due to a now-almost-completed refurbishing project.

Despite being on the road, the Weevils felt right at home throughout a three-game weekend series at Nunez Community College in Chalmette, Louisiana; Enterprise swept the Pelicans, scoring in double digits every game.

The series began with an 11-9 win on Friday, a game the Weevils made the most of with nine hits and eight walks.

Ryles Burch led Enterprise with a 3-for-5 night, which included a double, a stolen base, a pair of runs scored and two RBIs.

Blayne McDaniel went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBIs.

Michael Conder doubled, sacrificed and drove in three runs; Caden Turrell went 1-for-4, drew a walk, scored two runs and drove in one; Caden Slappey doubled and scored; David Hudson had a single, an RBI and a walk; and Kelvin Griffin drew a walk and scored twice.

Four Weevils worked on the mound and surrendered 10 hits and six walks that produced eight earned runs.

Winning pitcher Carter Clark pitched five innings of six-hit ball, surrendered three earned runs, walked two and struck out five.

Sam Bennett pitched the next 2.0 innings, gave up three hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out two.

Braydon Harvin pitched the eighth inning, gave up one hit (a homer), three earned runs, walked one and struck out two.

Drew Cashin earned his second save of the young season for pitching a scoreless inning, which included a bases-on-balls and nothing else.

On Saturday, the Weevils and Pelicans played a doubleheader; Enterprise won the day’s first game, 11-7, and took the nightcap, 18-8.

Turrell swung a hot bat in the first game, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Jason Roberts went 2-for-4, with two runs scored and an RBI. Burch had a 2-for-4 game and a run scored; and Conder went 2-for-3, with a double, a pair of runs scored and two RBIs.

Will Powell went 1-for-3; Slappey had a hit, a run scored and an RBI; McDaniel was 1-for-3, drew two walks, drove in a run and scored one; and Neutze was 1-for-3, with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

Four ESCC pitchers took the mound, with starter Joey Garrett working the first 3.2 innings, in which he surrendered four hits, five earned runs, five walks and had three strikeouts.

Winning pitcher Nash Evans followed with 3.0 no-hit innings, which included five strikeouts and no walks.

Landon Johnson gave up one hit in 0.1 of an inning and closer Theron Hawkins allowed a hit, walked two and gave up the game’s final two runs.

The Weevils really felt at home in Saturday’s nightcap with 11 hits and 11 walks leading to the 10-run win.

Enterprise scored a pair of runs in the first and seventh innings, three in the third and six each in the fifth and sixth frames.

Roberts had the hottest bat with a 3-for-3 performance, which included a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Slappey also homered, singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three. Burch was 2-for-4, walked, drove in three runs and scored one.

Keito Muto doubled home two runs, walked and scored twice; Powell was 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Terrell added a hit, drove in two runs and scored one; and McDaniel had a hit, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.

Neutze scored two runs and coaxed a walk.

Three pitchers took the mound for the Weevils, with starter Chris Matthews ing producing 3.0 innings of two-hit, two-run ball that featured four strikeouts, to earn the win.

Blake Derrossett worked the next 3.1 innings, walked three, struck out three, surrendered three hits and two earned runs.

George Dobkowski got the last two Pelicans out after giving up three hits, two walks and four runs; he struck out one.

The Weevils were scheduled for their home-opener Tuesday, a doubleheader with Marion Military Institute.

Enterprise (7-5) is scheduled to host Gulf Coast State College Friday at 1 p.m., weather permitting.