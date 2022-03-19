Boll Weevils sweep doubleheader

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the road against Wallace Community College-Selma by sweeping a South Division doubleheader, 10-5, 5-2, to improve to 9-11 overall and 3-3 in the division.

The Weevils blasted 15 hits in Thursday’s first game, with Mac Danford’s 4-for-4 effort leading the way. Danford tripled twice, doubled, singled and scored four runs.

Caden Slappey also bashed a pair of three-baggers and singled, scored a run and drove in a pair. Bryce Stephens went 2-for-2, walked, scored twice and added two RBIs to the ESCC total.

Jackson Lessmann went 2-for-4, with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Micah McLeod was 2-for-4; and Michael Conder singled and drove in a run.

Enterprise pitchers surrendered only five hits, with starter Caleb Griffin working 6.2 innings in which the Patriots got three hits and three runs (one earned), while Griffin walked one and struck out seven.

Landon Johnson got the game’s final out in relief; Johnson was touched for two hits and two runs in a third of an inning.

Enterprise and Selma got nine hits apiece in Thursday’s nightcap.

McLeod led the Weevils with a 3-for-4 performance that included a double and a run scored, and Danford homered, singled, walked, scored a run and drove in another.

David Hudson tripled, drove in a run and scored once; Cam Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Slappey singled and scored a run.

Carter Duke’s single added to the ESCC cause.

Enterprise scored a run in the top of the second inning, added another in the fourth and got its final three runs in the fifth frame.

Wallace scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Starting pitcher Elliott Baxter earned his first win of the season after working 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out four.

Zach Hansen earned a save for working the final 2.0 innings in which he gave up two hits and struck out one.