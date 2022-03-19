 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boll Weevils sweep doubleheader

  • 0
escc logo

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the road against Wallace Community College-Selma by sweeping a South Division doubleheader, 10-5, 5-2, to improve to 9-11 overall and 3-3 in the division.

The Weevils blasted 15 hits in Thursday’s first game, with Mac Danford’s 4-for-4 effort leading the way. Danford tripled twice, doubled, singled and scored four runs.

Caden Slappey also bashed a pair of three-baggers and singled, scored a run and drove in a pair. Bryce Stephens went 2-for-2, walked, scored twice and added two RBIs to the ESCC total.

Jackson Lessmann went 2-for-4, with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Micah McLeod was 2-for-4; and Michael Conder singled and drove in a run.

Enterprise pitchers surrendered only five hits, with starter Caleb Griffin working 6.2 innings in which the Patriots got three hits and three runs (one earned), while Griffin walked one and struck out seven.

People are also reading…

Landon Johnson got the game’s final out in relief; Johnson was touched for two hits and two runs in a third of an inning.

Enterprise and Selma got nine hits apiece in Thursday’s nightcap.

McLeod led the Weevils with a 3-for-4 performance that included a double and a run scored, and Danford homered, singled, walked, scored a run and drove in another.

David Hudson tripled, drove in a run and scored once; Cam Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI; and Slappey singled and scored a run.

Carter Duke’s single added to the ESCC cause.

Enterprise scored a run in the top of the second inning, added another in the fourth and got its final three runs in the fifth frame.

Wallace scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Starting pitcher Elliott Baxter earned his first win of the season after working 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out four.

Zach Hansen earned a save for working the final 2.0 innings in which he gave up two hits and struck out one.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EHS golf wins tournament

EHS golf wins tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team hit veteran coach Rex Bynum’s long-standing magic number of 300 and it allowed the Wildcats to defe…

Three ESCC players earn honors

Three ESCC players earn honors

A freshman and two sophomore Enterprise State Community College basketball players earned honors for their performance during the 2021-22 season.

ESCC baseball swept by Bishop State

ESCC baseball swept by Bishop State

The old baseball doubleheader adage, “split on the road, sweep at home” was not in play for the entire Enterprise State Community College four…

Boll Weevils win Friday game

Boll Weevils win Friday game

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils feasted on Nunez Community College’s pitching, smashing 18 hits in a 13-4 win Friday afterno…

ESCC basketball sweeps

ESCC basketball sweeps

Presidents Day 2022 wasn’t a holiday for Enterprise State Community College’s basketball teams as they hosted Wallace Community College-Selma’…

ESCC baseball earns big wins

ESCC baseball earns big wins

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils won four of the five baseball games they played last week, but their coach, Bubba Frichter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert