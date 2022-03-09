Boll Weevils win Friday game

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils feasted on Nunez Community College’s pitching, smashing 18 hits in a 13-4 win Friday afternoon in the first of three weekend games in Chalmette, Louisiana.

“We swung it very well,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter.

ESCC scored twice in the first inning, twice in the second frame, added 4 runs in the third, 3 in the sixth and 2 in the seventh; Nunez got all its runs in the third.

Mac Danford homered, doubled, singled twice, drove in 2 runs and scored 2; Cam Williams doubled, singled twice, walked, drove in a run and scored 4 times; and Carter Duke homered, doubled twice, had 3 RBIs and scored twice.

Carson Dunlap went 2-for-5 with a run scored; Caden Turrell was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs; Caden Slappey singled, walked and scored twice; Bryce Stephens singled, walked and scored a run; Joey Garrett also singled, walked and scored; Micah McLeod singled and walked; and Theron Hawkins singled in his only at-bat.

Stephens pitched 3.0 innings, allowed 4 runs (3 earned) walked 3 and struck out 4; Carter Clark pitched the final 4.0 innings, allowed 4 hits and struck out 4.

SaturdayApparently, Friday’s loss aggravated the host Nunez outfit that won both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader, 12-7, 4-3.

The Weevils banged out 9 hits in Saturday’s first game with Trevor McCulley and Slappey getting a pair of hits apiece to lead the attack.

McCulley homered and scored twice and Slappey singled twice, drove in a run and scored once.

Williams and Stephens also homered for ESCC; Williams scored once and drove in a pair and Stephens also walked, scored and drove in 2 runs.

Danford singled, walked twice and scored once; Zach Hansen singled, walked and drove in a run; and Duke singled and drove in a run.

Enterprise scored twice in the first, fifth and sixth innings and added a lone run in the top of the seventh frame.

Nunez scored 3 runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings, 2 in the second and a lone run in the third inning.

Four Enterprise pitchers saw action in the loss.

Starter Caleb Griffin was tagged with the loss after giving up 3 hits, one a homerun, 5 runs (3 earned) and 2 walks while striking out a pair in 2.0 innings on the mound.

Maddux Herring gave up a homer and struck out 2 in an inning; Hunter Millican pitched the next 2.0 innings, allowed 3 hits (one a homer), a pair of earned runs and a walk; and Blake Holman closed, gave up 5 hits (2 homers) and 4 earned runs, while striking out a batter.

The Weevils collected 4 of the 10 total hits in Saturday’s nightcap.

Duke got half the ESCC hits and scored a run; Stephens had the team’s loudest hit, a homerun; and Slappey singled to account for all Enterprise’s hits.

Enterprise scored twice in the third inning and once in the fourth; Nunez scored once in the fourth and another in the fifth then won it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Enterprise sent Joey Garrett and Bailey Shannon to the mound.

Garrett pitched 4.1 innings, allowed 4 hits (one a homer), 2 earned runs, walked 2 and struck out 6.

Shannon gave up a hit, a pair of runs, walked 2 and struck out 4 in 2.1 innings and was tagged with the loss.

Enterprise is scheduled to begin South Division play hosting Bishop State Thursday, weather permitting, with the first pitch of the doubleheader planned for 12 p.m.