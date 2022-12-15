Happy Bowl season’s greeting from the House of Adams to the Houses of Y’all!

This is as official as a 41-game bowl preview column will get in this space; read on, if you dare, while we wait for all 11 SEC bowl teams involved in a hectic schedule to play.

The lead-in for this season’s national championship begins shortly in the Bahama Bowl when Miami (Ohio) challenges UAB at 10:30 a.m.

The excitement continues this afternoon when the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners (11-2) challenge Troy University’s Trojans (11-2) in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando.

Says here Troy, of the Sunbelt Conference, has the same or better record than every FBS team except Georgia (13-0), Michigan (13-0), TCU (12-1) and Ohio State (12-1), and Troy was one play away from 12-1.

After the recent title game, exuberant Troy fans tore down a goal post in their own stadium, a ritual that’s never made sense in the HoA.

Hmmm.

What a football season we’ve had, so far, with Thompson High School winning the 7A State Championship handily against Auburn High two weeks ago, with 14-year-old, eighth-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn completing 12-of-14 passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns.

Then Saraland beat Mountain Brook with 15-year-old sophomore Ryan Williams carrying the ball 45 times for a half mile.

The next day, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, ran himself into utter exhaustion but didn’t get the ball on the game’s most critical play in the team’s 31-28 upset loss to Kansas State for the Big-12 Conference Championship.

Seaborn, Williams and Duggan stirred memories of Dothan’s Hirschell Bolden, who, against Enterprise High in 1998, had 11 carries for 280 yards.

Eleven carries, Virge.

Kansas State is prepping for its meeting with Alabama in the Sugar Bowl New Year’s Eve, the Wildcats first Sugar Bowl appearance and their 24th bowl game; they beat LSU, 42-20, in the Texas Bowl in January.

The Sugar Bowl was born in 1935 and Tulane beat Temple in Tulane Stadium, 20-14, in the first ’un.

Alabama’s first taste of Sugar produced a 29-26 loss to Duke in 1945 and its second appearance was 1948’s, 27-7, loss to Texas.

The Crimson Tide then began winning more games than not in New Orleans leading to its current 9-7 mark.

This is the 76th bowl for Bama and the first meeting with Kansas State.

Kansas State in the 1970s struggled and somehow managed to get into big NCAA trouble that knocked the Wildcats out of the post-season and prevented them from appearing on TV.

Noting consecutive one-win seasons, a Sports Illustrated columnist sarcastically opined the struggling team should be forced to play bowl and TV games to show just how bad those Cats were.

Quickly, after Kentucky and Kent State, what other “K” team has Alabama played since 1892?

Hmmm.

This year’s post-season schedule includes the Wasabi Fenway, Cricket Celebration, Jimmy Kimmel LA, RoofClaim.com, Quick Lane, Guaranteed Rate, Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe, Duke’s Mayo, Tony the Tiger, Barstool Sports and two Cheez-It bowl games.

And there’ll be the RiaQuest Bowl pitting Illinois, with Enterprise’s Josh McCray, (No. 0) vs. Mississippi State University, despite the unexpected death of MSU coach Mike Leach, a shocker.

Oh, Alabama beat Keesler Field, 21-0, in 1945 …