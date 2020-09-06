Brantley prevails in Battle of Bulldogs

Top-ranked Brantley jumped on Kinston in the game’s opening minutes and ran away to a 55-0 victory Friday night in Kinston.

“I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Brantley,” Kinston head coach Rudy Free said. “They’re No. 1 for a reason and they kind of showed it. We didn’t match up very well with them in the back end against their skill guys. The quarterback they’ve got (junior Tucker Kilcrease) is really good.

“I thought at times we did OK, but overall we didn’t play very well. We dug ourselves a hole real quick.”

Brantley scored on long pass plays on three first-quarter possessions.

“Sometimes that snowball gets going and you can’t stop it,” the coach said.

Kilcrease was 11-for-16 passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns with one rushing TD. Kenuwyn Dixon scored on two touchdown receptions in the first quarter and finished with 3 catches for 113 yards and two TDs. He also added a 39-yard TD run.

Daquan Pittman had two touchdown receptions for a total of 71 yards and had three carries for 71 yards and a TD.

Carson Jones had nine tackles, including a tackle for loss. Keldrick Brown had seven tackles and three tackles for loss for Brantley.

Kinston managed 95 total yards on offense, the coach said.

“It wasn’t a good night,” Free said. “What I told after the game, I said we’ve got to move past this, learn from it and not let it define the rest of the season. They’ve beaten some teams pretty bad already and they’re going to beat some other teams pretty bad, too.”