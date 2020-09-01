Brewbaker Tech varsity edges Enterprise

The Enterprise varsity volleyball team lost to Brewbaker Tech 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25 on Monday.
Lily Rhoades led Enterprise with 22 digs. Sammie Neuwien had 13 digs and 17 assists and Heather Holtz added 10 digs and 12 assists.
Hannah Chang had nine blocks and 10 kills for the Cats, followed by Neuwien with five blocks and Zationna Horne with three blocks and eight kills. Kamira Cooper had nine kills.
Neuwien had four aces and Rhoades and Yasmeen Stallworth added two aces each.
Enterprise JV wins: The junior varsity team beat Brewbaker Tech 25-14, 25-23. Emma Warren led with six digs. Jaydin Williams added five and Aziya Purcell had four digs.
Shakayla Flowers had two blocks for Enterprise. Makenna Kennedy had four aces and three assists.
Jaydin Williams had five assists. Taylor Danford had three kills and Purcell and Ella Hampson had two kills each.
Enterprise freshmen win: The Enterprise freshmen defeated Providence 25-14, 25-23. Karis Snell and Ava Frizzell had four digs each. Alivia Freeman had two blocks. Ella Little had seven aces and six assists, Snell added four aces and Riley Stewart had three aces.
Annalynn Hanson and Kaelynn Green both had two kills each.
Geneva sweeps New Brockton: Geneva swept New Brockton 25-14, 25-7, 25-13.
Madison Johnson had nine aces, five kills, 16 assists and three digs and RayAnna Ausley had two aces, six assists and four digs to lead Geneva. Melody Watson had six kills, Camryn Sanders two aces and two kills and Emma Griffin five kills and four digs. Shelby Hammock earned three kills and three digs for GHS and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had two kills.
