Cats capture 2 wins in volleyball tri-match
Cats capture 2 wins in volleyball tri-match

Wildcats varsity player and outside hitter Kamira Cooper got the set from Sammie Neuwien during game two of the match against Prattville Tuesday afternoon. Enterprise swept both Prattville and Dothan in the tri-match.

Enterprise’s varsity volleyball team defeated Prattville and Dothan in a tri-match on Tuesday.

The Cats defeated Prattville in five games, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13, and swept the Wolves 25-11, 25-16.

Hannah Chang led the Cats with eight blocks. She also had 15 kills. Sammie Neuwien had 50 assists and four aces. Lily Rhoades had 46 digs and Taylor Danford added 30 digs and 18 kills.

Kamira Cooper led the Cats with 20 kills. Maggie Haynes had seven aces.

Enterprise JV sweeps tri-match: The junior varsity beat Prattville 2518, 22-25, 15-13 and beat Dothan 25-18, 25-14.

Jaydin Williams had 15 assists and Makenna Kennedy added nine. Sky Stracener led the team with 17 digs, Emma Warren had 12 and Savannah Mitten added eight.

Warren had nine aces and Kennedy and Stracener added six each.

Shakayla Flower had seven kills and Riley Stewart and Hannah Sheahan added five kills each.

New Brockton splits: New Brockton split a tri-match on Tuesday, sweeping Charles Henderson 25-20, 25-23 before falling to Ariton 11-25, 9-25.

Shelby Hobbs had 20 digs against Henderson. Justie Ellis had 11 assists and Anna Clark added eight kills for the Gamecocks in that game.

Hobbs had 17 digs and Jaylin Vera added 15 digs against Ariton.

