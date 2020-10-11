Cats close regular season with win over HA

Enterprise completed its volleyball regular season with a four-game victory over Houston Academy. The Cats dropped the first game 20-25, then rallied to win 25-15, 25-15, 25-23.

The Wildcats (22-16) will travel to Prattville on Wednesday for the area tournament.

Taylor Danford led Enterprise with 10 kills. Kamira Cooper had five kills and Hannah Chang added four. Jaden Williams had eight blocks and Chang had six.

Sammie Neuwien had 20 assists and eight digs. Lily Rhoades had 18 digs and three aces. Maggie Haynes added nine digs and four aces.

Enterprise also won the junior varsity game over the Raiders with a 25-14, 25-8 sweep.

Rosalia Venezia and Aziya Purcell had three kills each. Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams each had three assists. Sky Stracener had eight digs and Emma Warren had two aces.