 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cats close regular season with win over HA
0 comments

Cats close regular season with win over HA

  • 0

Enterprise completed its volleyball regular season with a four-game victory over Houston Academy. The Cats dropped the first game 20-25, then rallied to win 25-15, 25-15, 25-23.

The Wildcats (22-16) will travel to Prattville on Wednesday for the area tournament.

Taylor Danford led Enterprise with 10 kills. Kamira Cooper had five kills and Hannah Chang added four. Jaden Williams had eight blocks and Chang had six.

Sammie Neuwien had 20 assists and eight digs. Lily Rhoades had 18 digs and three aces. Maggie Haynes added nine digs and four aces.

Enterprise also won the junior varsity game over the Raiders with a 25-14, 25-8 sweep.

Rosalia Venezia and Aziya Purcell had three kills each. Makenna Kennedy and Jaydin Williams each had three assists. Sky Stracener had eight digs and Emma Warren had two aces.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gamecocks face potent NMA
Sports

Gamecocks face potent NMA

New Brockton expects nothing but a strong test when the Gamecocks play Northside Methodist at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

Sports

Florala defeats Kinston

Kinston couldn’t turn yards into points and Florala was able to capitalize on Bulldog mistakes for a 50-7 victory Friday night.

Wildcats regroup after loss
Sports

Wildcats regroup after loss

Enterprise High head football coach Rick Darlington is still frustrated by Prattville’s second-half comeback in a 35-28 victory over the Wildc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Enterprise boys, girls win area championships over Northview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert