Cats D tries to cut down on big plays

The head coach said the defensive front seven has to continue to get better.

“D-line is an area we have to improve. And the linebackers, too,” he added. “Those guys have to play better. You can’t freelance. They fit where they’re supposed to fit. You can’t run around trying to make plays. That’s not how football works.”

Darlington said playing defense is hard because you not only have to react to the offensive formation, you have to fit right and then you have to tackle.

“That’s why I hired Jed. I got the best defensive coordinator I know and I hired him,” the head coach said. “That’s Jed’s thing. I don’t sit here and tell him what schemes to run. I’ll offer some suggestions, but my input on defense has always been about fundamentals – alignment, technique, reading keys properly. It’s all fundamental things. It’s not, ‘What if you played this front and played this coverage?’