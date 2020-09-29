Cats D tries to cut down on big plays

If you could take away two plays from Enterprise’s 43-22 victory over Carroll High on Friday, the Wildcats held Carroll to less than two yards per carry.
But those two plays were daggers. Eagles running back Brandon Robinson scored touchdowns on runs of 78 and 80 yards on a pair of nearly identical, seemingly simple dive plays up the middle.
The film revealed what Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington already knew.
“Guys didn’t fit their gaps,” Darlington said Monday morning. “The way we were playing defense, we didn’t have safety help. We had man outside on their four wides.
“They fit that in the middle and if the linebackers don’t fit it right or if the D-line doesn’t fit the gaps right, it’s through the line and now there’s no one back there. They just weren’t fitting it right.”
For nearly the entire game, they did fit it right. On those two plays, they didn’t. Defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy told his team after the game that it showed what can happen when you take a play off.
“We just don’t have the talent on defense or on offense where we can go out there and just kind of freelance and be successful,” Darlington said. “We’ve got to do it the way we’re supposed to do it. That gives us a chance to win.”
The head coach said the defensive front seven has to continue to get better.
“D-line is an area we have to improve. And the linebackers, too,” he added. “Those guys have to play better. You can’t freelance. They fit where they’re supposed to fit. You can’t run around trying to make plays. That’s not how football works.”
Darlington said playing defense is hard because you not only have to react to the offensive formation, you have to fit right and then you have to tackle.
“That’s why I hired Jed. I got the best defensive coordinator I know and I hired him,” the head coach said. “That’s Jed’s thing. I don’t sit here and tell him what schemes to run. I’ll offer some suggestions, but my input on defense has always been about fundamentals – alignment, technique, reading keys properly. It’s all fundamental things. It’s not, ‘What if you played this front and played this coverage?’
“For me to dictate that to Jed and his staff would be very presumptuous. Because as hard as I work on offense year round, they work that hard on defense. They’re doing Zoom call after Zoom call with guys. They’ve got college coaches looking at our stuff and helping out. They work so hard and they’re coming up with ideas. If I told them what to do I would consider that me being too big for my britches. I’ve got the best guy I know and he’s been doing it for a while.”
The coach also credited Carroll for playing a good game.
“Like I told you last week, I really had great respect for Coach (Patrick) Plott for coming in here and playing us,” Darlington said. “They came in to win. They had a good plan. They held the ball, kept it from us. I mean, when we got it, we scored.”
Aiden White took some direct snaps at quarterback late in the game. Starting quarterback Quentin Hayes had left the game by design, but came back as Carroll got back into the game with big plays – Robinson’s second TD burst and a 75-yard fumble return for a TD of a Josh McCray fumble.
“We’d have liked to have played him more,” the coach said of White. “That was the goal, to maybe get a lead, rest Quentin’s ankle and play Aiden. Ozark had a different plan.
“Once they got back within six again, we put Q back in and thought we might want to go to the single wing.”
McCray later left the game with bruised ribs.
“I never panicked because I knew we could score,” Darlington said. “The only thing I was worried about at the end of the game was a turnover or maybe getting a 15-yard penalty where it’s first-and-25. I knew we could move the football.”
The Wildcats (4-1) return to region play this Friday, when they play host to Prattville (4-2) at 7 p.m.
