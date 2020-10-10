Cats dominate Smiths Station

Enterprise’s 35-13 victory over Smiths Station came with an exclamation point on the final play of the third quarter.
Facing an unlikely third-and-27 at the Smiths Station 45, quarterback Quentin Hayes lofted a high pass down the right sideline for Josh McCray, who was well covered. It didn’t matter. McCray timed his leap perfectly between two Panthers, came down with the ball, stayed on his feet after a brief stumble and finished the 45-yard touchdown play.
That gave the Cats a 28-7 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and even forced EHS head coach Rick Darlington to fire off a one-liner.
“That was just great play-calling by me,” Darlington deadpanned about the tremendous individual play. “Josh did good.”
McCray finished with three catches for 62 yards and gained 83 yards on 13 rushing attempts, including a 1-yard TD run.
Enterprise (5-2 overall, 2-2 in 7A, Region 2) rushed for around 300 yards and passed for another 150. That included a toss from Aiden White to quarterback Quentin Hayes on a “Philly Special” play which gained 33 yards and set up a touchdown late in the first half that gave the Cats a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcat defense controlled the Panthers at the line of scrimmage. Smiths Station (3-4, 1-3) didn’t cross midfield in that first half.
“The defense did better,” Darlington said. “We gave up some plays in the second half, but it was better.”
It was closer to a four-quarter performance than last week’s meltdown against Prattville – and it was crucial.
“It was important not just to rebound for confidence, it’s a playoff game. Lose this, we’re out,” Darlington said. “Now we’ve going to keep winning … (and) we’ll be in the playoffs. You’d rather be a higher seed, but you get to play. You want to play.”
Enterprise got off to another fast start. The Wildcats stopped the Panthers after an initial first down and forced an early punt.
That set up a 10-play, 73-yard drive to a touchdown. Hayes threw a 10-yard completion to McCray in the left flat that converted a third-and-4 and kept the drive going at the Smiths Station 26.
The drive stalled out, but on fourth-and-13 from the 29, Hayes found Jomari Bayaban on a 29-yard touchdown pass in the end zone. Matt Sheahan added the extra point and Enterprise led 7-0 with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
It was Bayaban’s first game back from a collarbone injury.
“He caught the touchdown. The DB overran it and he caught it,” the coach said. “He (Bayaban) also caused a penalty. He came in motion too early and got a penalty. That’s what I remember more than his touchdown.”
The Panthers got nothing going offensively in the first half. After a three-and-out, Enterprise went on another long drive. The Cats came up empty, however, when a fumble on a handoff exchange resulted in a turnover on third-and-goal from the 3.
Smiths again went three-and-out on its next two possessions – the second of which ended when Enterprise linebacker L.Z. Leonard sacked quarterback Corey Minton for a 10-yard loss on third-and-2 from the 28.
The Cats’ drove to paydirt with the ensuing punt. McCray took a pitch on a counter, then pitched back to White, who threw a strike to quarterback Hayes running alone up the right sideline. The “Philly Special” play went for 33 yards and a first down at the 12-yard line. Mykel Johnson, who gained a team-high 113 yards on 13 rushes, then carried off the right side for 11 and a first-and-goal at the 1. McCray took a direct snap and powered into the end zone off right guard for the score with 2:20 left in the first half.
Smiths Station got its second first down of the half on its next possession. It’s third came on a holding penalty against the Cats, but the Panthers trailed 13-0 at halftime. The Panthers didn’t have a snap on Enterprise’s side of the field in that half.
In five first-half possessions, the Wildcat defense held Smiths Station to 45 yards of offense on 15 snaps.
The Enterprise offense opened more breathing room with the first drive of the third quarter. A play after Hayes hit Jared Smith for 17 yards and a first down to the 30, running back Zy’Air Boyd covered that distance off the wing, ending a five play, 67-yard drive. Johnson added a two-point conversion for a 21-0 lead.
Smiths Station, whose running attack was kept under wraps most of the night, answered with its first touchdown. Corey Minton, the Panthers’ punter and quarterback, ran a fake punt 47 yards for a first down at the Enterprise 31. Four plays later, facing fourth-and-6, Minton was under a heavy rush but hit Cianan Williams for 27 yards and the touchdown with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
McCray’s spectacular play at the end of the period restored the lead to 28-7.
The Panthers came back with a 20-yard TD pass from Minton to Ahmari Peabody.
The Cats answered with a clinching touchdown on a 2-yard TD run by Keion Dunlap, which was set up one play earlier on McCray’s 25-yard run around left end on fourth-and-1 at the 27. Dunlpa finished with 51 yards on nine carries.
Hayes was 6-for-9 passing for 121 yards and the two touchdown passes to McCray and Bayaban. Jared Smith caught two passes for 30 yards and ran for 11 yards on an end around.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!